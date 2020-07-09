SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Thursday, July 9, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 3 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 4 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mostly 8 to 25 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 3 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.18 and *4.27 at Anderson; 3.51 and *3.58 at Kingstree; 3.89 and *4.02 at Hamer; 3.51 and *3.58 at Lynchburg; 3.51 and *3.58 at Conway; 3.51 and *3.58 at Estill; Processors---4.23 at Orangeburg; 4.36 at Monetta; *4.03 at Sumter; 4.01 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.95 and *8.91 at Anderson; 8.28 and *8.41 at Kingstree; 9.02 and *8.77 at Hamer; 8.28 and *8.41 at Lynchburg; 8.28 and *8.41 at Conway; 8.28 and *8.41 at Estill; Processors---9.36 and *8.91 at Kershaw; Export---9.46 and *9.16 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.13 at Anderson; 5.06 at Kingstree; 4.20 at Hamer; 5.06 at Lynchburg; 5.06 at Conway; 5.06 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.21 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to two weeks ago, all classes of feeder cattle were steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 550-600 lbs 125.00-130.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 134.00-136.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-136.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 126.00-137.50; 500-600 lbs 115.00-124.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 56.00-65.00; Boners 80-85% lean 55.00-68.00; Lean 85-90% lean 52.00-61.00; Lean Low Dressing 41.00-50.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1160-2115 lbs 85.00-101.00; Low Dressing 955-2140 lbs 62.00-88.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 765-1200 lbs Young Age to Aged Cows with calves under 300 lbs 800.00-1300.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 845 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 825.00 per pair. Small 1-2 575-705 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 685.00-775.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 0.01 higher at 24.72. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 16.77; 450-500 lbs 21.07; 500-550 lbs 23.15.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.23 lower at 62.34.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00-30.00, KY type 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00, 25 lb film bag Red and Gold types Topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 20.00-23.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00-32.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 20.00-22.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Small/Medium 1.50-2.00, per melon Athena Large/Extra Large 2.00-2.50, per melon Jumbo 3.00, 24 inch bins Athena Medium 110s 210.00-220.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 22.00, per dozen Yellow 6.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Med 35.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 17.00-18.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 20.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Striped/Neon 12.00-14.00, 1/2 bubskts Indian 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 22.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00; Honeydew per melon Large 2.00-3.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-30.00, White Flesh 30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Sweet type Jumbo 15.00, 1/2 bubskts White/Yellow/Red Medium/Jumbo type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 18.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 20.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh Washed 12.00-15.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 26.00-28.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 28.00-32.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Banana Hot and Sweet 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Red or Black types 35.00-36.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00-23.00, Medium 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 20.00, Medium 18.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 20.00-25.00, Medium 15.00-20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Xlge/Jbo 18.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-18.00, Red 16.00-18.00, Red 14.00-18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 15-18 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seeded 16-18 lbs 2.00, 20-24 lbs 2.00-3.00, 24-28 lbs 3.50-4.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s 180.00-185.00, 45s/60s 185.00-210.00, Red Flesh Seeded 45s/35s/28s 125.00-150.00, 25s 100.00, Yellow Flesh 45s/60s 185.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags 28.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena GA 110s/120s 210.00-230.00, 150s/160s 210.00-240.00, 180s 175.00-200.00, 1/2 ctns Athena 12ct GA 11.00-15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select GA 20.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 8.00-11.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s 9.00-10.00; Nectarines 2 layer ctns Yellow Flesh CA 50s 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 12.00-13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 25.00-32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 28.00-29.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 16 3-lb sks Small-Medium 30.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 42.00-48.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Zipper/Crowder 26.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 23.00, Yellow MX 28.00, 11 lb ctns Red Extra Large 15.00, 11 lb ctns Orange Extra Large 12.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 24.00-25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 11.00-13.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 18.00-19.00, Green 30.00-33.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless GA 36s/45s/60s 160.00-185.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 28s/35s/45s 125.00-140.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 22-26 lbs 3.00-4.00, 27-30 lbs 3.50-4.00, 32-35 lbs 4.00-5.00. CITRUS: Clementines 15kg/33lb Peru 22.00; Limes 40 lb ctns Seedless MX 175s/200s 18.00.
