SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, July 9, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was steady to 3 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 4 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mostly 8 to 25 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 3 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.18 and *4.27 at Anderson; 3.51 and *3.58 at Kingstree; 3.89 and *4.02 at Hamer; 3.51 and *3.58 at Lynchburg; 3.51 and *3.58 at Conway; 3.51 and *3.58 at Estill; Processors---4.23 at Orangeburg; 4.36 at Monetta; *4.03 at Sumter; 4.01 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.95 and *8.91 at Anderson; 8.28 and *8.41 at Kingstree; 9.02 and *8.77 at Hamer; 8.28 and *8.41 at Lynchburg; 8.28 and *8.41 at Conway; 8.28 and *8.41 at Estill; Processors---9.36 and *8.91 at Kershaw; Export---9.46 and *9.16 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.13 at Anderson; 5.06 at Kingstree; 4.20 at Hamer; 5.06 at Lynchburg; 5.06 at Conway; 5.06 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.21 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.