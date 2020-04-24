SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Thursday, April 23, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 cent higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.89 and *4.08 at Anderson; 3.59 at Kingstree; 3.59 and *3.84 at Hamer; 3.59 at Lynchburg; 3.59 at Conway; 3.59 at Estill; Processors---4.29 at Orangeburg; 4.04 at Monetta; 4.04 at Sumter; 3.89 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.39 at Anderson; 7.99 at Kingstree; 8.44 and *8.23 at Hamer; 7.99 at Lynchburg; 7.99 at Conway; 7.99 at Estill; Processors---8.84 at Kershaw; Export---8.99 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.47 and *5.14 at Anderson; *5.69 at Kingstree; *5.15 at Hamer; *5.69 at Lynchburg; *5.69 at Conway; *5.69 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.09 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Trends not available due to limited comparable cattle sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-450 lbs 139.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-142.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 121.50-138.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-450 lbs 117.00-130.00; 500-600 lbs 113.00-119.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean average dressing 52.00-62.00; Boners 80-85% lean 54.00-65.00; Lean 85-90% lean 44.00-59.00; Lean Low Dressing 81.50-99.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1200-2150 lbs 81.50-99.00; High Dressing 1590-1800 lbs 100.00- 105.00; Low Dressing 1140 lbs one @ 74.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 875-1160 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 775.00-900.00 per pair. Medium and Large 3 925 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 775.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 25.88; 450-500 lbs 29.93; 500-550 lbs 34.38.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.23 lower at 54.37.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 30.00; Strawberries per gallon Medium 12.00-13.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold 20.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Fuji 22.00, Pink Lady 22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00, tray pack Gala WA ExFcy 72s 25.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00-25.00, KY type 25.00-28.00, Cranberry type 28.00-35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 22.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00-13.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 180s 325.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Pickles Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s PE 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 50 lb Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 30.00-35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts New Crop 45.00-50.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00, Choice 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 16.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns filmbags Black type CL 25.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-15.00, 5x6 sz 14.00-20.00, Green 16.00-23.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 16.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb cntrs loose Red type 17.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s 200.00-220.00, 45s/60s 200.00-220.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 160.00-175.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 125s 15.00-18.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00.
