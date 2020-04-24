SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, April 23, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 cent higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.89 and *4.08 at Anderson; 3.59 at Kingstree; 3.59 and *3.84 at Hamer; 3.59 at Lynchburg; 3.59 at Conway; 3.59 at Estill; Processors---4.29 at Orangeburg; 4.04 at Monetta; 4.04 at Sumter; 3.89 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.39 at Anderson; 7.99 at Kingstree; 8.44 and *8.23 at Hamer; 7.99 at Lynchburg; 7.99 at Conway; 7.99 at Estill; Processors---8.84 at Kershaw; Export---8.99 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.47 and *5.14 at Anderson; *5.69 at Kingstree; *5.15 at Hamer; *5.69 at Lynchburg; *5.69 at Conway; *5.69 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.09 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock