SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Steers & Bulls unevenly steady Heifers steady to 3.00 lower; Slaughter Cows 3.00 higher; Slaughter Bulls 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-190.00;500-600 lbs 155.00-176.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-181.00; 500-600 lbs 139.00-175.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-157.50; 500-600 lbs 125.00-145.00. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 73.00-83.00; Boners 80-85% lean 68.00-87.00; Lean 85-90% lean 61.00-78.00; Lean low dressing 46.00-65.00. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1010-2285 lbs 85.00-115.00; High Dressing 1545-2255 lbs 100.00-118.00; Low Dressing 1050-1720 lbs 70.00-90.00.

Goats: [162] Week Ago: 183. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 45.00-115.00, 40-60 lbs 125.00-165.00, 60-80 lbs 160.00-170.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 40.00-80.00, 40-60 lbs 70.00-110.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 170.00-235.00, 70-100 lbs 150.00-230.00, 100-125 lbs 145.00-305.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 110.00-140.00, 70-100 lbs 125.00-200.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 170.00-240.00, 100-150 lbs 200.00-400.00, 150-250 lbs 145.00-440.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 100.00-160.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 100-150 lbs 250-325.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 3 to 4 cents higher: elevator bids 6.20-6.70; processor bids 6.55-7.05. Soybean bids were 9 to 16 cents higher; elevator bids 14.68-15.33, processor bid 15.95 and exports at 15.93. Wheat bids were mostly 3 to 12 cents higher; elevator bids 6.20-8.00.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was .88 lower at 127.74.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 12.00-15.00, per head Medium/Large 2.00-2.50; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, Sweet bulb type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 10.00-12.00 Radishes 40 lb filmbags Red type topped 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Stayman 25.00-28.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 20.00, #2 16.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 32.00;Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 9s 32.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 28.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 20.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 10.75; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 32.00-35.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-36.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-29.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large 16.00-18.00, Extra large 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Large 20.00, Yellow Extra Large 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, Medium 22.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 26.00, Medium 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatillos 1/2 buctns Repack 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-17.00, Green 5x6 sz 21.00-25.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel 40s FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 400.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Honey/Murcott FL 25.00.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0