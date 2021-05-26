SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were steady to 3.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-160.00, 500-600 lbs 130.00-143.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-155.00, 500-600 lbs 126.00-141.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 124.00-135.00, 500-600 lbs 121.00-129.00. Slaughter cattle were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 65.00-72.00; Boners 85-85% lean 63.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 62.00-73.00; Lean low dressing 47.00-57.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1095-2195 lbs 83.00-102.00; High Dressing 1945-2080 lbs 105.00-108.00; Low Dressing 1000-1775 lbs 75.00-84.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1060-1145 lbs Young Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 1050.00-1185.00 per pair. Small 1-2 675-890 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 810.00-930.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 0.19 lower at 84.46. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 56.30; 450-500 lbs 56.95; 500-550 lbs 58.87.

Grain