SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were steady to 3.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-160.00, 500-600 lbs 130.00-143.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-155.00, 500-600 lbs 126.00-141.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 124.00-135.00, 500-600 lbs 121.00-129.00. Slaughter cattle were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 65.00-72.00; Boners 85-85% lean 63.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 62.00-73.00; Lean low dressing 47.00-57.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1095-2195 lbs 83.00-102.00; High Dressing 1945-2080 lbs 105.00-108.00; Low Dressing 1000-1775 lbs 75.00-84.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1060-1145 lbs Young Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 1050.00-1185.00 per pair. Small 1-2 675-890 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 810.00-930.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 0.19 lower at 84.46. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 56.30; 450-500 lbs 56.95; 500-550 lbs 58.87.
Grain
SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 37 cents lower; elevator bids 7.20, processor bids 7.30-7.45. Soybeans were 11 cents lower; elevator bids 13.07-13.17, processor bid 15.91, and export 15.81. New Crop wheat bids were 26 to 37 cents lower; elevator bids 5.96-6.16.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.11 lower at 81.46.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Greens Small 16.00, 1/2 buctns Pickles Small 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 36.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns Turnips Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Collards/Turnips w/ root 20.00, Mustard Curly type 20.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 34.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 18.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00, Fair Quality 15.00-25.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Black types 36.00-40.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 15.00-20.00, Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Zephyr Small-Medium 12.00, Yellow Zucchini Sml 15.00, Patty Pan Yellow 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck 12.00-18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type Medium 30.00-35.00, Purple White Flesh 30.00-35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apricots 3 layer ctns CA 168s 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00, KY type 30.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s 200.00-240.00, 24 inch bins 160s/140s 220.00-265.00, per melon Athena Small/Medium 1.00-1.50; Coconuts each Water type 3.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers buctns Long Greens MX Sel 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Sml-Med 35.00; Eggplant buctns Medium-Large FL 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Nectarines 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz #2 25.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84 sz 16.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 58.00; Pecans 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX/FL Choice 20.00, 11 lb Yellow MX 14.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red type CA 60sz 25.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00- 18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red 5x6 sz 12.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-16.00, Red All Sizes 12.00-14.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 17.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6sz FL 22.00-26.00, Yellow 6x6sz FL 17.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type 12.00; Tomatoes, Grape 25 lb ctns Red type 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma MX/FL Large 17.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 3.50-4.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25-30 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 32-40 lbs 6.00-7.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s 165.00-170.00, 35s 160.00-165.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 30s/36s FL 170.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 200.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 280.00.