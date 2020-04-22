SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

GRAIN
COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, April 21, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 4 to 6 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 6 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mostly steady to 1 lower; one location 22 lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.79 and *4.02 at Anderson; 3.51 at Kingstree; 3.49 and *3.77 at Hamer; 3.51 at Lynchburg; 3.51 at Conway; 3.51 at Estill; Processors---4.19 at Orangeburg; 3.94 at Monetta; 3.94 at Sumter; 3.79 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.30 at Anderson; 7.90 at Kingstree; 8.36 and *8.23 at Hamer; 7.90 at Lynchburg; 7.90 at Conway; 7.90 at Estill; Processors---8.76 at Kershaw; Export---8.91 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.46 and *5.16 at Anderson; *5.71 at Kingstree; *5.16 at Hamer; *5.71 at Lynchburg; *5.71 at Conway; *5.71 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 3.99 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: No comparisons made due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 131.00-145.00, 500-600 lbs 120.00-135.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-145.00, 500-550 lbs 130.00-139.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-450 lbs 120.00-127.50, 500-500 lbs 112.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 64.00-70.00; Boners 85-85% lean 64.00-77.00; Lean 85-90% lean 58.00-69.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-54.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1535-1760 lbs 89.00-95.00; High Dressing 1825 lbs one @ 102.00; Low Dressing 1305-1685 lbs 75.00-86.00. Cow/Calf Pairs: None reported. Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs was 0.88 higher at 25.81. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 28.89; 450-500 lbs 33.00; 500-550 lbs 37.63.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.71 lower at 51.31.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 12.00-13.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 20.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 22.00, Pink Lady 22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Gala WA Extra Fancy 72s 25.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 15.00-18.00, KY type 25.00-30.00, Cranberry type 28.00-35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 22.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00-13.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 180s 325.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 25.00-30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts New Crop 47.00-50.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00, Choice/Suntan 14.00-20.00, Red/Yellow FL 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 16.00-20.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns Black Type CL 25.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-15.00, Green 16.00-23.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb cntrs loose Red type 17.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 210.00-220.00, 36s 190.00-220.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 160.00-175.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 18.00-19.00, Valencia 125s 15.00-18.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00.