SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

GRAIN

COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, April 21, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 4 to 6 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 to 6 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mostly steady to 1 lower; one location 22 lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.79 and *4.02 at Anderson; 3.51 at Kingstree; 3.49 and *3.77 at Hamer; 3.51 at Lynchburg; 3.51 at Conway; 3.51 at Estill; Processors---4.19 at Orangeburg; 3.94 at Monetta; 3.94 at Sumter; 3.79 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.30 at Anderson; 7.90 at Kingstree; 8.36 and *8.23 at Hamer; 7.90 at Lynchburg; 7.90 at Conway; 7.90 at Estill; Processors---8.76 at Kershaw; Export---8.91 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.46 and *5.16 at Anderson; *5.71 at Kingstree; *5.16 at Hamer; *5.71 at Lynchburg; *5.71 at Conway; *5.71 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 3.99 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.