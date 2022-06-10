SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 3.00 higher. Feeder bulls were unevenly steady. Feeder heifers were 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 157.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 154.00-172.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-157.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 139.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 133.00-150.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 2.00 lower. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 75.00-88.00; Boners 80-85% lean 75.00-92.00; High Dressing 91.00-107.00; Lean 85-90% lean 68.00-85.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-70.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 880-2290 lbs 88.00-117.00; High Dressing 2095 lbs122.00; Low Dressing 955-1735 lbs 80.00-3.00.

Goats: [278] Week Ago: 198. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 35.00-97.50, 40-60 lbs 60.00-147.50, 60-80 lbs 150.00-165.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 25.00-45.00, 40-60 lbs 30.00-75.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 90.00-145.00, 70-100 lbs 150.00-185.00, 100-150 lbs 115.00-235.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 100.00-105.00, 70-100 lbs couple @ 120.00, 100-150 lbs 125.00-145.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 145.00-150.00, 100-150 lbs 150.00-200.00, 150-250 lbs 250.00-395.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 120.00-255.00, 100-150 lbs 160.00-400.00, 150-250 lbs 250.00-395.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 120.00-170.00, 100-150 lbs couple @ 137.50.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were steady: elevator bids 7.73-8.08; processor bids 8.08-8.33. Soybean bids were 18 to 24 cents lower; elevator bids 16.55-17.05, processor bid 17.92 and export at 18.30. New Crop Wheat bids were steady to cent lower; elevator bids 7.83-9.20.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.45 lower at 145.06.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts KY type 30.00, bucrts Snap type 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Roma type 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 14.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, per bunch Red type 3.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-16.00, Red type 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Small/Medium 1.00-1.50, Large/Extra Large 1.50-3.00; Cauliflower ctns flats White 12s 20.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet per dz Bi-Color 4.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Medium/Sml 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 30.00-32.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium-Large/Medium 25.00-28.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ Roots 25.00, Kohlrabi 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 22.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 28.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 25.00, 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-28.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 28.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Fair Quality 15.00-22.00; Peppers, bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00-28.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana 18.00-20.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Red 40.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 18.00-22.00, Small-Medium 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Medium 10.00, 1/2 buctns Gold Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zephyr 15.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 18.00, Crookneck Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type 28.00-35.00, apanese type 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red Extra Large/Jumbo 26.00-30.00, Green 26.00, Yellow Extra Large 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 23.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 12-14 lbs 2.50-3.00, 18-22 lbs 5.00, 24-26 lbs 7.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green GA 32.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena GA 120s 240.00-250.00, Athena GA 140s 240.00-250.00, Athena 180s 200.00-220.00, per melon Athena Large 2.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 8s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 6s MX 7.00, Tommy Atkins 10s PE 11.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 30.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00-60.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 32.00, Yellow Choice 25.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-16.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA 90 sz 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A type FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 26.00-28.00, 5x6 sz 26.00, 6x6 sz 26.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 18.00-25.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 170.00-190.00, 24 inch bins Yellow Flesh Seedless 45s 280.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/30s/35s/36s 150.00-180.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, 25-32 lbs 6.00-7.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00-2.50, 15-18 lbs 3.00, 20-22 lbs 5.00.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0