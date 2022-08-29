SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,449 lbs at 144.79, heifers 1,296 lbs at 143.92. Dressed delivered steers 955 lbs at 232.88, heifers 840 lbs at 232.52. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 263.29, dn 1.29 and Select 238.22, dn 0.21.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs 3.00 per head lower with most drop late in the week. All feeder pigs 4.00 per head lower with mostly lower market late in the week. No demand found late in week for moderate to heavy offerings available. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 38.80; 40 lbs cash basis 63.70.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 75.93, 450-499 lbs 79.69, and 500-549 lbs 82.52.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 15 to 19 cents higher; elevator bids 6.93-7.83, processor bids 7.43-7.68. Soybeans were 23 to 71 cents lower; elevator bids 14.84-15.14, processor bids 15.87, and export n/a. Wheat bids were 15 to 36 cents higher; elevator bids 6.94-7.20.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.10 lower at 130.02.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans 1/2 bubskts Snap type 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima Speckled 20.00, approx 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Speckled frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large 2.50-3.00, 24 inch bins Athena 100s 240.00-250.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00-40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium 10.00-12.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Neon/Striped 12.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 38.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 20.00, 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Medium/Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 28.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 28.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Fair Quality 20.00-22.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 45.00-52.00, busks Red Skin type 60.00-70.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb Pinkeye/Purple Hull 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 15.00-18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, 1/2 buctns Finger Hot 15.00, 1/2 buctns Cherry Hot 15.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red/Orange 25.00, 1/2 buctns Long Hot 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Sweet 22.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes 5x6 sz 15.00; Watermelons per melon Personal Seedless 1.00-2.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded 15-18 lbs 4.00, 20-22 lbs 5.00, 24-28 lbs 6.50. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala NC 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Blueberries 12 1-pt cntrs Medium 35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-19.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 120s 240.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines Large 35.00, Scuppernongs Medium and Large 35.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s PE 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 22.00-24.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 44.00-60.00, Red Skin type 60.00-61.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Blackeye/Zipper 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00-20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 FL 25.00, 50 lbs ctns Red and White Creamers 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00,Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-30.00, 5x6 sz 25.00-30.00, 6x6 sz 23.00-26.00, Yellow 5x6 sz/Extra Large 22.00-32.00, Green type 26.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Mixed Heirlooms 20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX/NC 18.00-25.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless VA/MD 60s/45s/36s 150.00-230.00, Red Flesh Seeded VA/MD 28s/30s/35s/36s 160.00-165.00.