SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 9.00 higher. Feeder heifers and feeder bulls were 3.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 167.50-185.00; 500-600 lbs 161.00-182.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 137.50-183.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-160.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 131.00-147.50; 500-600 lbs 130.00-145.00. Slaughter cows were mostly steady. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 64.00-75.00; Boners 80-85% lean 62.00-80.00; High Dressing 83.00-90.00; Lean 85-90% lean 61.00-75.00; Lean low dressing 40.00-65.00. Slaughter bulls were mostly steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 1030-1975 lbs 83.00-106.00; High Dressing 1315-2130 lbs 105.00-112.00; Low Dressing 1015-2415 lbs 61.00-88.00.

Goats: [148] Week Ago: 174 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 65.00-75.00, 40-60 lbs 95.00-130.00, 60-80 lbs 150.00-155.00; Sel 2 40-60 lbs 60.00-85.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 115.00-180.00, 70-100 lbs 135.00, 100-140 lbs 160.00-220.00, 150-250 lbs 235.00-250.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 70.00-95.00, 70-100 lbs 90.00-120.00, 100-140 lbs 100.00-130.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 145.00-180.00, 100-150 lbs 175.00-225.00, 150-250 lbs 160.00-320.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 85.00-130.00, 100-150 lbs 100.00-145.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 145.00-165.00, 100-150 lbs 150.00-195.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 2 cents higher; elevator bids 7.06-7.56, processor bids 7.31-7.66. Soybean bids were mostly 25 cents higher; elevator bids 13.97-14.47, processor bid 14.72 and export 14.92. Wheat bids were 7 to 8 cents higher; elevator bids 7.12-7.47.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 3.93 higher at 89.18.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium-Large 16.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 35.00-40.00; Greens dz bnch Collards/Mustards/Turnips with Root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, ctns loose Creasy type 16.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 45.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo type 45.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 20.00, Green Choice/Large 16.00-18.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Butternut 25.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00,per bundle Red type 15ct 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, #2/Jumbo 20.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo/5x6sz 30.00-32.00, Fair Quality 20.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutsu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black/Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Pinklady 25.00-28.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-25.00; Cantaloupes ctns 9ct holdovers 20.00; Dragon Fruit 3/4 buctns FL 35.00; Guava each Green Extra Large 4.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 7s BR 11.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Jumbo 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 12.00-17.00; Pomegranates 2 layer ctns CA 36s 27.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks CD #1 A type 25.00; Rambutan 5 lb ctns loose 25.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 23.00-25.00, per bundle Red type FL 28.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, 5x6 sz 29.00-34.00, 6x6 sz 30.00-34.00, Yellow 38.00, Green 5x6sz 34.00-35.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 30.00-33.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 27.00-36.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 32.00-34.00, 4/5 buctns Fair Quality 20.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 27.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns Tango PE 25.00, 16 kg ctns Murcott CL 20.00.