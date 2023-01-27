SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers were unevenly steady. Feeder bulls were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 178.00-210.00; 500-600 lbs 170.00-189.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 165.00-190.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-186.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-168.00; 500-600 lbs 132.50-155.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 74.00-85.00; Boners 80-85% lean 70.00-88.00; High Dressing 88.00-96.00; Lean 85-90% lean 70.00-79.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-69.00. Slaughter bulls were 1.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 1020-2055 lbs 92.00-108.00; High Dressing 1450-1875 lbs 108.00-112.00; Low Dressing 1200-2210 lbs 79.00-93.00.

Goats: [98] Week Ago: 173 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 55.00-80.00, 40-60 lbs 55.00-95.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 40.00, 40-60 lbs 70.00-75.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 110.00, 70-100 lbs 135.00, 100-140 lbs 120.00-185.00, 140-180 lbs 175.00-200.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 75.00-85.00, 70-100 lbs 75.00-125.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 85.00, 100-150 lbs 150.00-175.00, 150-250 lbs 315.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 125.00, 100-150 lbs 120.00-185.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 105.00. Families: Sel 1 70-100 lbs with one kid under 20 lbs 160.00 per pair.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 1 cent higher; elevator bids 6.98-7.93, processor bids 7.33-7.73. Soybean bids were 14 cents lower; elevator bids 14.59-14.94, processor bid 15.54 and export 15.69. New crop wheat bids were 2 cents lower; elevator bids 6.86-7.16.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.11 lower at 87.39.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 18.00; Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00-30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Creasy type 16.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Muztu/Jonathan 24.00, Cameo/Stayman 20.00-25.00, Arkansas Black 20.00-25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 20.00-25.00, Pinklady 20.00-34.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00, KY type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-27.00; Cauliflower ctns wrpd White 12s 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 28.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Greens ctns bnchd Turnip Tops/Mustard 24s 15.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Extra Large FL 45.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 7s PE 12.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-33.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee (Old Crop) 100.00-150.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00-26.00, Yellow Extra Large 30.00, Red Choice MX 30.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno FL 32.00-37.00, Serrano FL 55.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 20.00, Zucchini Medium 15.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL 28.00-34.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00, 4/5 buctns US Number 1 NC 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00, 5x6 sz 22.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 23.00-24.00, Green 5x6 sz 23.00-32.00, Vine Ripes 4x4 sz 28.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 18.00-30.00. CITRUS: Clementines 25 lb ctns Repacked 10.00, 4/5 buctns Repacked 15.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00.