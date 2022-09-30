SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, there were too few comparable sales to establish trends. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-450 lbs 185.00-193.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 172.50-185.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-152.50, 500-600 lbs 135.00-140.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 68.00-85.00; Boners 80-85% lean 65.00-87.00; Lean 85-90% lean 65.00-79.00; Lean Low Dressing 48.00-69.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1120-2095 lbs 91.00-113.00; High Dressing 1555 lbs 188.00; Low Dressing none reported.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 750-1250 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 900.00-1325.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 800-835 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1125.00-1250.00 per pair. Small 1-2 600-975 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 600.00-975.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 8.49 higher at 75.26. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 67.20; 450-500 lbs 72.80; 500-550 lbs 73.37.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 1 cent lower; elevator bids 6.94-7.69, processor bids 7.19-7.54. Soybeans bids were mostly 2 cents higher; elevator bids 13.20-13.90, processor bids 13.90 and export N/A. Wheat bids were 1 to 7 cents lower; elevator bids 7.04-8.11.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 3.33 lower at 89.16.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans 8 lb filmbags Lima Beans Speckled Frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 30.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium/Neon 18.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00, Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard/Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 20.00-26.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 24.00, ctns bnchd 48s 50.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 12.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo type 45.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00-40.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye/Dixie Lee 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 19.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 15.00, Habanero Red/Orange 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00-25.00, 3/4 buctns Zephyr Medium 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 25.00-30.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00-12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 24.00-25.00, Granny/Rome 24.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Muztu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black/Gold Rush 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 28.00-30.00, Evercrisp 28.00-30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 26.00, 26 lb sks Lima Speckled/Green TN 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 6s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 31.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 35.00-46.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00; Peaches 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh WV 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Pears 4/5 buctns Bartlett CA 80s 20.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice GA 19.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 35.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red #2 A type 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00,36 inch bins Pie type 300.00, 24 inch bins Howden type 140.00, Pie type 285.00, Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, Mixed Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, 1/2 bubskts Mini type Orange/White 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 18.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6 sz/Extra Large 20.00-28.00, Green type 20.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type GA 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 19.00-25.00, Roma Extra Large Green NC 17.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless VA/MD 60s/45s 170.00-180.00, Red Flesh Seeded VA 45s/36s/28s 140.00-150.00. CITRUS: Tangerines 16 kg ctns W. Murcott PE 20.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 30.00; Indian Corn per bunch 4.00-5.00; Straw per bale Wheat type 6.00-7.00.