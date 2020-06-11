SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Thursday, June 11, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 to 4 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 1 cent higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 7 cents lower to 4 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 4 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 1 cent lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.99 and *4.13 at Anderson; 3.29 and *3.45 at Kingstree; 3.70 and *3.89 at Hamer; 3.29 and *3.45 at Lynchburg; 3.29 and *3.45 at Conway; 3.29 and *3.45 at Estill; Processors---4.05 at Orangeburg; 4.15 at Monetta; 4.15 and * 3.90 at Sumter; 3.80 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.66 and *8.66 at Anderson; 7.96 and *8.16 at Kingstree; 8.71 and *8.52 at Hamer; 7.96 and *8.16 at Lynchburg; 7.96 and *8.16 at Conway; 7.96 and *8.16 at Estill; Processors---9.06 and *8.67 at Kershaw; Export---9.16 and *8.92 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.69 at Anderson; 4.79 at Kingstree; 3.74 at Hamer; 4.79 at Lynchburg; 4.79 at Conway; 4.79 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.00 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 142.50-150.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-135.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 128.00-135.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 117.00-132.50; 500-600 lbs 115.00-125.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean average dressing one @ 70.00; Boners 80-85% lean 57.00-76.00; Lean 85-90% lean 55.00-67.00; Lean Low Dressing 45.00-45.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1060-1905 lbs 90.00-105.00; High Dressing 1480-2285 lbs 106.00-119.00; Low Dressing 1060-1895 lbs 76.00-87.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 670-1115 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 850.00-1400.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 840-1185 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 750.00-1240.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price had no comparison at 26.03. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 16.96; 450-500 lbs 20.60; 500-550 lbs 23.85.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.99 lower at 57.77.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts Half Runners 35.00, Snap and Ky types 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 13.00-14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 24.00, 8 1-qt Extra Large 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 17.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 23.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Small/Medium 1.50-2.50; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White 30.00-32.00, Bi-Color 30.00-32.00, 5 dz sks Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 28.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel 15.00-16.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 22.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Sweet type Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-27.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh 12.00-20.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Red and Green types 35.00-40.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Zucchini 15.00, Patty Pan 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00-22.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large and Jumbo 24.00-25.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Gold 18.00-20.00, Pink Lady 22.00; Asparagus 11 lb ctns Standard PE 20.00;Avocados 2 layer ctns Hass 60s MX 33.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 25.00-28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 20.00-28.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 110s/120s 270.00-300.00, 160s/150s 250.00-260.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 17.00, 1 1/9 buctns Pickles Small-Medium 28.00-32.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s PE 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 33.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin FL 48.00-55.00, busks Jumbo FL 50.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Purple Hull; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 23.00, Red25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Serrano 42.00-43.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s/5s 12.00-13.00; Plums Red type CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Extra Large 20.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 19.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-24.00, Green 30.00-33.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns loose Roma Extra Large GA 18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s/60s 210.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-185.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 8-10 lbs 2.00-2.50, 10-14 lbs 2.50-3.00, Red Flesh Seeded 22-27 lbs 4.00, 28-30 lbs 4.50-5.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 20.00-22.00, Valencia 125s 18.00-21.00.