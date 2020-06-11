SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, June 11, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 to 4 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 1 cent higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 7 cents lower to 4 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 4 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 1 cent lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.99 and *4.13 at Anderson; 3.29 and *3.45 at Kingstree; 3.70 and *3.89 at Hamer; 3.29 and *3.45 at Lynchburg; 3.29 and *3.45 at Conway; 3.29 and *3.45 at Estill; Processors---4.05 at Orangeburg; 4.15 at Monetta; 4.15 and * 3.90 at Sumter; 3.80 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.66 and *8.66 at Anderson; 7.96 and *8.16 at Kingstree; 8.71 and *8.52 at Hamer; 7.96 and *8.16 at Lynchburg; 7.96 and *8.16 at Conway; 7.96 and *8.16 at Estill; Processors---9.06 and *8.67 at Kershaw; Export---9.16 and *8.92 at Mt. Pleasant.