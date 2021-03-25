SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were 3.00 to 5.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-167.50; 500-600 lbs 138.00-156.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 142.00-157.50; 500-600 lbs 130.00-147.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 121.00-127.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-120.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 59.00-70.00; Boners 80-85% lean 53.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 54.00-66.00; Lean Low Dressing 35.00-46.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1165-2185 lbs 81.00-95.00; High Dressing 1765-1890 lbs 95.00-98.00; Low Dressing 1025-1315 lbs 68.00-77.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 825-1330 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 710.00-1575.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 920-1355 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1225.00-1825.00 per pair. Small 1-2 750-810 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 650.00-675.00 per pair. Small 1-2 810 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1050.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 0.93 higher at 69.91. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 80.81; 450-500 lbs 84.12; 500-550 lbs 85.67.

Grain