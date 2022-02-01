SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,497 lbs at 136.95, heifers 1,352 lbs at 133.63. Dressed delivered steers 971 lbs at 21.00, heifers 868 lbs at 217.98. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 290.97, up 10.10 and Select 282.07, up 1.99.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted averageprices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 6.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs 2.00 per head higher. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 59% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 69.06; 40 lbs cash basis 95.70.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 1.50 higher at 56.76. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 41.70, 450-499 lbs 46.28, and 500-549 lbs 49.16.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 10 cents lower; elevator bids 6.26-6.76, processor bids 6.61-7.11. Soybeans were steady to 20 cents higher; elevator bids 14.05-14.70, processor bids 15.25, and export 15.30. Wheat bids were mostly 10 to 25 cents lower; elevator bids 6.26-8.00.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 3.81 higher at 128.58.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 12.00-15.00, per head Medium/Large 2.00-2.50; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, Sweet Bulb type 24s 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Pink Lady/Stayman 25.00-28.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 20.00, #2 16.00; Beans bucrts KY type 25.00, 10 1-lbfilmbags Haricot Vert 10.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Brussell Sprouts bucrts Med FL 40.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 14.00-16.00; Canary Melons ctns flats 6ct BR 15.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 26.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small MX 19.00; Mangoes 1 lyr flts Tommy Atkins 10s BR 10.75; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 32.00-35.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-36.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00,1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large MX 16.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Large MX 20.00, Yellow Xlge 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, Med 22.00; 1/2 buctns Yellow Straightneck Small 25.00, Medium 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatillos 38 lb cntrs MX 15.00, 1/2 buctns Repack 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-17.00, Green 5x6 sz 21.00-25.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 40s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00- 20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 400.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Honey FL 25.00, 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 20.00.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0