SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averagesfor all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOBsteers 1,498 lbs at 152.71, heifers 1,320 lbs at 152.30. Dressed delivered steers 967 lbs at 241.34, heifers 869 lbs at 242.09. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 258.94, dn 4.33 and Select 235.27, dn 1.56.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted averageprices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Compared to last week, early weaned pigs were 2.00 per head higher. Feeder pigs were steady. Demand good on moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 40.07; 40 lbs cash basis 57.19.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 58.05, 450-499 lbs 65.19, and 500-549 lbs 67.42.

Grain

Monday: Trends not available due to holiday on November 11, 2022. Corn; elevator bids 6.82-7.32, processor bids 7.07-7.42. Soybeans; elevator bids 13.75-14.25, processor bid 14.50, and export 14.70. Wheat; elevator bids 6.84-7.18.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.92 lower at 87.28.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts Snap type 40.00, KY type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00; Cauliflower ctns White 12s 55.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrtsPickles Medium 45.00, Pickles Large 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00-20.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 37.00-40.00, Muscadines 37.00-45.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 16.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 70.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 45.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo 45.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Large 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 16.00, Red Extra Large 35.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red type 24s 20.00, 35 lb filmbags Red type topped 25.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 16.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Butternut 25.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundle Red type 15ct 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 5x6 sz 30.00-32.00, Fair quality 20.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 23.00-25.00; Cantaloupes ctns 9ct Holdovers 20.00; Coconuts ctns Water type FL 10ct 28.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green MX Sel 28.00-30.00; Dragonfruit 10 lb ctns 55.00, each 5.00; Guava 3/4 buctns FL 45.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 9s EC 12.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 22s EC 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Papaya 35 lb ctns Maradol type MX 12s 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee Old Crop 150.00-155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Pomegranates 2 layer ctns CA 36s 27.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Rambutan 5 lb ctns loose HD 22.00; Starfruit 30 lb ctns loose FL 38.00;Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 25.00, per bundle Red type FL 10s 26.00-30.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 36.00-37.00, 5x6 sz 29.00-37.00, 6x6 sz 37.00, Yellow 38.00, Green 5x6sz 37.00-41.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 32.00-33.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 27.00-36.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 32.00-34.00, 4/5 buctns Fair Quality 20.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 27.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 350.00; Pummelos ctns 12s 25.00, ctns 42s 38.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns Murcott PE 27.00, 16 kg ctns Murcott CL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Fallglo FL 25.00.