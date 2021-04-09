SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-167.50; 500-600 lbs 143.00-145.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-149.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.50-140.00; 500-600 lbs 122.00-130.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 61.00-71.00; Boners 80-85% lean 59.00-77.00; Lean 85-90% lean 55.00-64.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-49.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1060-2150 lbs 80.00-98.00; High Dressing 1985 lbs 105.00; Low Dressing 1190-1365 lbs 68.00- 73.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1000-1310 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1000.00-1500.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 1120-1310 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1450.00-1500.00 per pair. Small 1-2 795-980 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 825.00-1075.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 1.30 lower at 74.50. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 82.45; 450-500 lbs 84.37; 500-550 lbs 86.49.
Grain
Thursday. Corn bids were 19 to 20 cents higher: elevator bids 5.99, processor bids 6.59-6.75. Soybeans bids were 6 to 7 cents higher; elevator bids 14.50, processor bid 14.55 and export at 14.50. New crop Wheat bids were 14 to 16 cents higher; elevator bids 5.90-5.95.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.91 higher at 80.16.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs with Tops 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Large 14.00, 4 1-qt flats Fair Quality 10.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00-21.00, # 2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap 22.00, KY types 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 15.00; Cantaloupe 24 inch bins Athena 160s/180s FL 375.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small/Select 15.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00-40.00; Eggplant buctns MX 16s 18.00; Grapes 18 lb ctns Red Seedless CL 22.00-25.00, White Seedless CL 22.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 27.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans Stuarts GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice MX 12.00-13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX Holdovers 10.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Plums ctns 2 layer Blue Giant CL 48s 25.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small FL 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Medium 12.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-14.00, 5x6 10.00-13.00, 6x6 sz 10.00-13.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 18.00-20.00, Yellow Extra Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 28.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large FL/MX 13.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 18-22 lbs 6.00, 25-30 lbs 7.00-8.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-18 lbs 6.00, 20-22 lbs 7.00-8.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s 260.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s 220.00-260.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s 360.00, Red Flesh Seedless Fair Quality 36s 270.00, Fair Quality 45s 250.00-290.00, Fair Quality 60s 250.00. CITRUS: Clementines 10 3-lb sks MR 25.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Valencia MX 56s 25.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.