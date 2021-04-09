SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-167.50; 500-600 lbs 143.00-145.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-149.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.50-140.00; 500-600 lbs 122.00-130.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 61.00-71.00; Boners 80-85% lean 59.00-77.00; Lean 85-90% lean 55.00-64.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-49.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1060-2150 lbs 80.00-98.00; High Dressing 1985 lbs 105.00; Low Dressing 1190-1365 lbs 68.00- 73.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1000-1310 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1000.00-1500.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 1120-1310 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1450.00-1500.00 per pair. Small 1-2 795-980 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 825.00-1075.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 1.30 lower at 74.50. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 82.45; 450-500 lbs 84.37; 500-550 lbs 86.49.

Grain