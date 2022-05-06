SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were steady to 2.00 lower. Feeder heifers were steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 162.50-180.00; 500-600 lbs 155.00-174.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-177.50; 500-600 lbs 149.00-166.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 134.00-155.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 76.00-95.00; Boners 80-85% lean 70.00-94.00; Lean 85-90% lean 65.00-80.00; Lean low dressing 39.00-68.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1075-2145 lbs 90.00-114.00; High Dressing 1895 lbs 115.00; Low Dressing 1000-2510 lbs 76.00-94.00.

Goats: [164] Week Ago: 222. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 75.00-120.00, 40-60 lbs 90.00-155.00, 60-80 lbs 160.00-170.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 45.00-87.50, 40-60 lbs 85.00-130.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 150.00-160.00, 70-100 lbs 155.00-225.00, 100-150 lbs 170.00-330.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 120.00-150.00, 70-100 lbs 75.00-165.00, 100-150 lbs one @ 125.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 140.50-235.00, 100-150 lbs 170.00-295.00, 150-250 lbs 340.00-360.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 132.50-137.50. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 100-150 lbs 235.00-290.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 12 to 13 cents lower: elevator bids 7.74-8.19; processor bids 8.27-8.39. Soybean bids were 23 to 25 cents lower; elevator bids 15.37-15.82, processor bid 17.02 and exports at 16.95. New Crop Wheat bids were mixed, 17 cents lower to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 7.66-8.00.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 5.15 lower at 146.61.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ Roots 25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 10.00-12.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 12.00; Spinach 1.8 bucrts Savoy type 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00; Strawberries gallon baskets Large-Extra Large 12.00-15.00, 4 1-qt baskets Medium-Large 15.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 14.00-20.00, 8 1-qt bskts Large-Extra Large 28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00-28.00, Pink Lady 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium FL 15.00-18.00, 50 lb sks Green Medium FL 14.00, 36 inch bins Green Peeled Large FL 180.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 32.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Select MX 22.00-28.00; Eggplant buctns 24s MX 22.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 10s MX 10.00, Ataulfo 18s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 23.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 26.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-29.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 32.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10 lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Med-Lge 32.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns Yellow and White Flesh CA 20.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL irregular size 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green MX Extra Large 20.00-22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow Extra Large MX 14.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red CD 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 18.00-20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 14.00-17.00, Red 12.00-16.00, Green 5x6sz 18.00-21.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Green 23.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Purple 26.00-28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 16.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 15.00-18.00, Roma Medium FL 14.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 80s/60s/45s/36s 200.00-240.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/30s/35s/36s 190.00-220.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 5.00-6.00, 25-32 lbs 7.00-8.00, Red Flesh Seedless 60s 4.00, 45s 5.00-6.00, 36s 7.00.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0