 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times and Democrat is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly

SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

  • 0

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, there were too few comparable feeder cattle sales to establish trends. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-177.50, 500-600 lbs 150.00-179.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-167.50, 500-600 lbs 150.00-170.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-150.00, 500-600 lbs 135.00-147.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 81.00-95.00; Boners 85-85% lean 78.00-98.00; Lean 85-90% lean 70.00-87.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-71.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1095-1595 lbs 91.00-117.50; High Dressing 1535-2030 lbs 114.00-127.00; Low Dressing 1760 lbs one @ 82.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 820-1065 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 800.00-1275.00 per pair. Small 1-2 605-875 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 700.00-990.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows &Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 47.18; 450-500 lbs 49.13; 500-550 lbs 52.53.

People are also reading…

Grain

Tuesday: Corn was 15 cents higher; elevator bids 7.54-7.94, processor bids 6.69-7.14. Soybeans were 27 to 33 cents higher; elevator bids 15.73-16.23, processor bid 17.06, and export N/A. Wheat bids were 6 to 17 cents higher; elevator bids 6.94-7.69.

Cotton

Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.76 lower at 111.39.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans bucrts KY type 30.00, Snap type 25.00-28.00, bucrts Half Runner 38.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 14.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Speckled Frozen 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Blackberries 12 1-pt flats Large 42.00, 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00, Red type 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium 1.00-1.25, Large/Extra Large 1.25-2.00, 24 inch bins Athena All Sizes 225.00; Cauliflower ctns flats White 12s 21.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet per dz Bi-Color 4.00-5.00, 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 16.00-17.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Medium/Sml 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 30.00-35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium-Large/Medium 25.00-28.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Long Greens Small 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ roots 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00, White Flesh 30.00-32.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-35.00; Onions, Dry 50lb sks Carolina Sweet Medium/Jumbo 25.00, 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-32.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 30.00-32.00, 1/2 buctns Fair Quality 18.00-22.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-22.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Purple 12.00-14.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, Banana Sweet/Hot 18.00, Finger Hot 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Red/Pluot 40.00; Potatoes bucrts Red Mixed Sizes 30.00, White mixed sizes 30.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News