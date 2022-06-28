SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, there were too few comparable feeder cattle sales to establish trends. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-177.50, 500-600 lbs 150.00-179.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-167.50, 500-600 lbs 150.00-170.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-150.00, 500-600 lbs 135.00-147.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 81.00-95.00; Boners 85-85% lean 78.00-98.00; Lean 85-90% lean 70.00-87.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-71.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1095-1595 lbs 91.00-117.50; High Dressing 1535-2030 lbs 114.00-127.00; Low Dressing 1760 lbs one @ 82.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 820-1065 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 800.00-1275.00 per pair. Small 1-2 605-875 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 700.00-990.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows &Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 47.18; 450-500 lbs 49.13; 500-550 lbs 52.53.

Grain

Tuesday: Corn was 15 cents higher; elevator bids 7.54-7.94, processor bids 6.69-7.14. Soybeans were 27 to 33 cents higher; elevator bids 15.73-16.23, processor bid 17.06, and export N/A. Wheat bids were 6 to 17 cents higher; elevator bids 6.94-7.69.

Cotton

Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.76 lower at 111.39.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans bucrts KY type 30.00, Snap type 25.00-28.00, bucrts Half Runner 38.00, 1/2 bubskts Snap type 14.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Speckled Frozen 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Blackberries 12 1-pt flats Large 42.00, 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00, Red type 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium 1.00-1.25, Large/Extra Large 1.25-2.00, 24 inch bins Athena All Sizes 225.00; Cauliflower ctns flats White 12s 21.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet per dz Bi-Color 4.00-5.00, 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 16.00-17.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Medium/Sml 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 30.00-35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium-Large/Medium 25.00-28.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Long Greens Small 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ roots 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00, White Flesh 30.00-32.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-35.00; Onions, Dry 50lb sks Carolina Sweet Medium/Jumbo 25.00, 25 lb sks Red type Jumbo 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-32.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 30.00-32.00, 1/2 buctns Fair Quality 18.00-22.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-22.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Purple 12.00-14.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, Banana Sweet/Hot 18.00, Finger Hot 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Red/Pluot 40.00; Potatoes bucrts Red Mixed Sizes 30.00, White mixed sizes 30.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck

