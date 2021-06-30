SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00, KY type 30.00, Half Runners 35.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 24.00, per quart Large 8.00; Blueberries 8 lb ctns Large 25.00, 20 1-pt flts Large 50.00, per pint Large 4.00-5.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large/Extra Large 1.00-1.50, Medium 1.00, 24 inch bins Athena 180/160/140 170.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 13.00-14.00, 5 dz sks White 20.00-22.00, per dozen White/Bi-Color 5.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Greens Small 16.00, 1/2 buctns Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 30.00-35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon 20.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/White 10.00-12.00, Neon/Japanese 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns Turnips Tops/Mustard 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-30.00, White Flesh 24.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium/Small 25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 18.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 23.00-26.00, White Flesh 26.00, Yellow Flesh #2 13.00-16.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 20.00-22.00, 1/2 buctns Green/Purple Extra Large 12.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, 1/2 buctns Poblano 12.00, 1/2 buctns Finger Hot 17.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Yellow/Green 30.00-35.00, Red/Pluot 34.00-38.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 15.00-18.00, Medium 12.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan White 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 14.00-15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Spaghetti/Delicata 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 15.00-20.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00, Yellow 6x6 sz 17.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Light Red-Red 15.00, 10 lb flts Heirloom Varieties 15.00-16.00, 15 lbs flts Heirloom Varieties 18.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00, 20 lb ctns Roma type 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type 18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 16-20 lbs 2.00-3.00, 20-24 lbs 3.00-3.50, 25-30 3.50-5.00, 32 lbs and up 4.50-5.00, Yellow Flesh Seeded 18-24 lbs 4.00, Yellow Flesh Seeded 35 lbs and up 5.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 18-24 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00, 15-18 lbs 2.50-3.00, 20-25 lbs 4.00-4.50, Sugar Baby 14-20 lbs 2.00-3.00, Sugar Baby 22-25 lbs 3.00-3.50, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s 140.00, 35s 120.00-140.00, Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 160.00-185.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green 24.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 160s/140s 155.00-170.00, per melon Athena Large/Extra Large 1.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 22.00-24.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 58.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lbs sks Pinkeye 26.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 25.00, 11 lb Yellow MX 14.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-17.00, Red Extra Large/5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma Large 20.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL/GA 20-24 lbs 3.00, 25-30 lbs 4.00, 32-40 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL/GA 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00, 22-25 lbs 5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL/GA 28s 140.00-150.00, 35s 140.00-150.00, 40ct-28sz 200.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL/GA 36s/45s 160.00-185.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL/GA 60s 185.00.