SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00-30.00, KY type 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00, 25 lb filmbag Red and Gold types Topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 18.00-23.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00-32.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Small/Medium 1.00-1.50, 24 inch bins Athena 120s 200.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 22.00, per dozen Yellow 6.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 32.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Striped/Neon 12.00, 1/2 bubskts Indian 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Collards 22.00; Honeydew per melon Large 1.50-2.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-30.00, White Flesh 30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lbs sks Sweet type 1/2 bubskts White/Yellow/Red Medium/Jumbo 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 18.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 22.00-26.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 25.00-26.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh washed 15.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00; Peas, Other Approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 25.00-26.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Banana Hot and Sweet 12.00-15.00, Jalapeno 12.00, Finger Hot/Habanero 20.00, Serrano 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Red and Green types 35.00-36.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 20.00-25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large and Jumbo 18.00-20.00, 5x6sz 18.00, 6x6sz 18.00, Red 18.00, Green 19.00-20.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 25 lb ctns Red/Pink 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 25 lb ctns Heirloom varieties 25.00. Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, Personal 1.00, Red Flesh Seeded 16-18 lbs 2.50-3.00, 20-26 lbs 3.00-3.50, 28-35 lbs 4.00-5.00, Yellow Flesh Seeded 18-24 lbs 4.50, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 190.00-195.00, 36s 180.00-190.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 45s/35s/28s 125.00-150.00, 25s 100.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 200.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples tray pack WA Red/Gold 100s 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 120s/150s 260.00; Corn, Sweet 5 dz sks White 22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 8.00-11.00, 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 31s/38s 15.00; Nectarines 2 Layer ctns Yellow Flesh CA 50s 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 12.00-13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 17.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00, busks Jumbo FL 42.00-48.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Zipper/Crowder 26.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Choice 28.00, Green Extra Large 17.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 24.00-25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 14.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 25.00-30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 20.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-19.00, Green 24.00-26.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-24 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 20-24 lbs 2.50-3.50, 26-28 lbs 4.00, 30-35 lbs 4.75-5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 190.00-195.00, 36s 180.00-190.00. CITRUS: Clementines 15kg/33lb ctns Peru 22.00; 40 lb ctns Seedless MX 18.00.