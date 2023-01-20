SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were unevenly steady. Feeder heifers were 2.00 higher. Feeder bulls were 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 180.00-195.00; 500-600 lbs 170.00-190.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-195.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-182.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-159.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 72.00-84.00; Boners 80-85% lean 70.00-90.00; High Dressing 89.00-97.00; Lean 85-90% lean 66.00-88.00; Lean low dressing 47.00-68.00. Slaughter bulls were 1.00 lower. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 970-2190 lbs 93.00-111.00; High Dressing 2070-2125 lbs 105.00-109.00; Low Dressing 995-2335 lbs 74.00-96.00.

Goats: [173] Week Ago: 235 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 35.00-110.00, 40-60 lbs 100.00-145.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 65.00, 40-60 lbs 65.00-95.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 80.00-145.00, 70-100 lbs 105.00-145.00, 100-140 lbs 140.00-195.00, 140-180 lbs 165.00-270.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 65.00-90.00, 70-100 lbs 80.00-125.00, 100-140 lbs 90.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 120.00-185.00, 100-150 lbs 170.00-215.00, 150-250 lbs 210.00-400.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 65.00-135.00, 100-150 lbs 125.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 70-100 lbs 160.00-225.00, 100-150 lbs 280.00, 150-250 lbs 405.00. Families: Sel 2 50-70 lbs with one kid under 20 lbs 140.00-170.00 per pair, 100 lbs with one kid under 20 lbs 230.00 per pair.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 1 cent lower; elevator bids 6.91-7.86, processor bids 7.26-7.66. Soybean bids were 8 to 9 cents lower; elevator bids 14.56-14.91, processor bid 15.41 and export 15.66. New crop wheat bids were steady to 6 cents higher; elevator bids 6.83-7.13.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 3.31 higher at 88.20.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00-30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops 15.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Jumbo 20.00-25.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Muztu/Jonathan 24.00, Cameo/Stayman 20.00-25.00, Arkansas Black 20.00-25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 20.00-25.00, Pinklady 20.00-34.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts KY type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00; Cauliflower ctns wrpd White 12s 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 28.00; Cucumbers bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 44.00; Eggplant buctns 24s MX 25.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Extra Large FL 45.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 7s PE 6.00-12.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-33.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee (Old Crop) 100.00-150.00, 50 lb sks Desirables New Crop 180.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00-26.00, Yellow Extra Large 30.00, Red Extra Large FL 30.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 20.00, Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno FL 32.00-37.00, Serrano FL 55.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 20.00, Straightneck Sml 22.00, Medium 20.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL 28.00-30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00, 5x6 sz 22.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 23.00-24.00, Green 5x6 sz 23.00-32.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 24.00-30.00, Roma Extra Large FL #2 20.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 22.00-25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 22.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 150s 28.00.