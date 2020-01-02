SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Wednesday, January 02, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 to 4 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 1 cent higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 to 2 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.41 at Anderson; 4.31 at Kingstree; 4.32 at Hamer; 4.31 at Lynchburg; 4.31 at Conway; 4.31 at Estill; Processors---4.66 at Orangeburg; 5.01 at Monetta; 5.06 at Sumter; 4.61 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---9.03 at Anderson; 9.09 at Kingstree; 9.46 at Hamer; 9.09 at Lynchburg; 9.09 at Conway; 9.09 at Estill; Processors---9.66 at Kershaw; Export---9.69 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.59 at Anderson; *6.00 at Kingstree; *5.45 at Hamer; *6.00 at Lynchburg; *6.00 at Conway; *6.00 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.81 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Livestock auctions are closed the week of December 30, 2019 through January 3, 2020.
Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct
Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs 1.12 higher at 38.71. Sows
live price 300-450 lbs 26.76; 450-500 lbs 29.22; 500-550 lbs 32.63.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.22 Higher at 68.02.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 15.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green type 14.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard Flat and Curly 20.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00, 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. Number One 17.00-28.00, Jumbo/Small/Medium 14.00-23.00, Red type US #1 23.00-25.00, Red type Jumbo/Medium/Small 18.00-23.00, Purple type US #1 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Orange type 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Golden/Fuji/Rome 17.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Arkansas Black 18.00-22.00, Gala 16.00-22.00, Jonagold/Pink Lady/Cortland/Cameo 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, tray pack Golden WA 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 100s 22.00, tray pack Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns 16.50-18.00; Beans bucrts Snap 25.00, KY type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green 14.00; Coconuts 50 lb ctns Water type FL 8s/10s 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color 35.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL Select 24.00, Pickles Small-Medium 30.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 22.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 12.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Small-Medium HD 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00; Pears 4/5 buctns Bosc/D'Anjou WA 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 170.00-180.00, 5 lb sks Desirables GA 20.00, 10 lb sks Desirables GA 40.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jumbo 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 32.00, Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 15.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA 20.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 14.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium 16.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 2 MS 22.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00, Okinawan NC Medium 30.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light 6x7 sz 30.00, Green 6x7 sz 30.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00; Lee Fruit 25 lb ctns FL 14.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 48s/56s/64s 24.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel 56s 24.00-25.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 20.00, 4/5 buctns 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Red Navel FL 14.00-15.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 28.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 360.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 8-10 count Small Size 14.00, 50 lb ctns 12 count FL Large Size 25.00; Tangelos 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 18.00; Tangerines 34.4 lb/15.6 kg ctns W. Murcott CL 18.00-20.00, 4/5 Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, W. Murcott 20.00, 25 lb ctns Osceola FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Honey FL 80 sz 25.00.