SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Wednesday, January 02, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 to 4 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady to 1 cent higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 to 2 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.41 at Anderson; 4.31 at Kingstree; 4.32 at Hamer; 4.31 at Lynchburg; 4.31 at Conway; 4.31 at Estill; Processors---4.66 at Orangeburg; 5.01 at Monetta; 5.06 at Sumter; 4.61 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---9.03 at Anderson; 9.09 at Kingstree; 9.46 at Hamer; 9.09 at Lynchburg; 9.09 at Conway; 9.09 at Estill; Processors---9.66 at Kershaw; Export---9.69 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.59 at Anderson; *6.00 at Kingstree; *5.45 at Hamer; *6.00 at Lynchburg; *6.00 at Conway; *6.00 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.81 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock

Livestock auctions are closed the week of December 30, 2019 through January 3, 2020.