SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, March 05, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 7 to 10 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was steady.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.34 and *4.53 at Anderson; 4.24 at Kingstree; 4.22 at Hamer; 4.24 at Lynchburg; 4.24 at Conway; 4.24 at Estill; Processors---4.59 at Orangeburg; 4.94 at Monetta; 4.99 at Sumter; 4.54 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.71 at Anderson; 8.41 at Kingstree; 8.87 at Hamer; 8.41 at Lynchburg; 8.41 at Conway; 8.41 at Estill; Processors---9.29 at Kershaw; Export---9.32 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.28 and *4.99 at Anderson; *5.54 at Kingstree; *5.10 at Hamer; *5.54 at Lynchburg; *5.54 at Conway; *5.54 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.74 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

