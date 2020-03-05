SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Thursday, March 05, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 7 to 10 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was steady.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.34 and *4.53 at Anderson; 4.24 at Kingstree; 4.22 at Hamer; 4.24 at Lynchburg; 4.24 at Conway; 4.24 at Estill; Processors---4.59 at Orangeburg; 4.94 at Monetta; 4.99 at Sumter; 4.54 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.71 at Anderson; 8.41 at Kingstree; 8.87 at Hamer; 8.41 at Lynchburg; 8.41 at Conway; 8.41 at Estill; Processors---9.29 at Kershaw; Export---9.32 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.28 and *4.99 at Anderson; *5.54 at Kingstree; *5.10 at Hamer; *5.54 at Lynchburg; *5.54 at Conway; *5.54 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.74 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Trends not available due to limited comparable cattle sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs N/A; 500-600 lbs N/A. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 137.50-157.50; 500-600 lbs 137.50-154.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-134.00; 500-600 lbs 129.00-137.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean average dressing not available; Boners 80-85% lean 51.00-66.00; Lean 85-90% lean 49.00-58.00; Lean Low Dressing 35.00-49.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1435-2190 lbs 84.00-96.00; High Dressing 1350-2140 lbs 99.00-108.00; Low Dressing 865-1375 lbs 58.00-80.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 870-1120 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 750.00-950.00 per pair. Medium and Large 3 660 Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 475.00 per pair. Small 1-2 635-875 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 300.00-925.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs 1.44 higher at 40.06. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 25.00; 450-500 lbs 28.06; 500-550 lbs 30.93.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.37 higher at 61.10.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Strawberries gallon baskets Large 8.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Gala 72s 25.00; Avocados 2 layer ctns Hass 48s MX 57.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-18.00, #2 13.00; Beans bucrts Snap type/KY type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 20.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00; Cantaloupes ctns flats HD 9s 18.00, 1/2 ctns HD 9s 13.00; Coconuts 40 lb sks Fresh type 22s 26.00-28.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 16.00-18.0, 5 dz ctns Yellow/Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Pickles Small-Medium MX 45.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00; Grapes 18 lb ctns bagged Red Globe PE 27.00; Jicama 38 lb crts MX 18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s PE 10.00-12.00, Kent 10s MX 9.00, Kent 5s/7s PE 6.00, Ataulfo 14s MX 9.00-10.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Green Cooking type 18.00; Okra 1/2 buctns HD Small-Medium 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 13.00-15.00, 50 lb Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00-16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Papaya 35 lb ctns Maradol 9s MX 30.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo FL 15.00-18.00, Suntan/Choice FL 12.00, Red Extra Large FL 22.00-23.00, Red Choice MX 25.00, Yellow Choice FL 23.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 10.00-16.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Habanero FL Green/Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Cuabnelle 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Poblano 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 20.00-22.00, White Size A #2 FL 22.00, Yukon Gold Size B #2 FL 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 30.00-35.00, 3/4 buctns Straightneck Small 30.00-35.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 17.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 12.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-22.00, Green 28.00-39.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma MX Large 23.00-26.00; Watermelons ctns flats Red Mini Seedless HD 6s 12.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded HD 15-18 lbs 5.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Limes 40 lb ctns/crts Seedless 200s MX 19.00-22.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/113s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel 64s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel White/Red FL 14.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, Mandarins FL 100s 33.00, 25 lb ctns Various Varieties 16.00-20.00.