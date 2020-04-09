SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Wednesday, April 08, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly 1 to 2 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 cent higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.80 and *4.19 at Anderson; 3.70 at Kingstree; 3.70 and *3.94 at Hamer; 3.70 at Lynchburg; 3.70 at Conway; 3.70 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.20 at Monetta; 4.15 at Sumter; 4.00 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.34 at Anderson; 8.14 at Kingstree; 8.60 and *8.43 at Hamer; 8.14 at Lynchburg; 8.14 at Conway; 8.14 at Estill; Processors---9.00 at Kershaw; Export---9.05 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.48 and *5.28 at Anderson; *5.73 at Kingstree; *5.39 at Hamer; *5.73 at Lynchburg; *5.73 at Conway; *5.73 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.20 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No comparisons available due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-132.00, 500-600 lbs 122.00-132.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-144.00; 500-600 lbs 113.00-133.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 115.00-128.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-118.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean N/A; Boners 80-85% lean 50.00-71.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-62.00; Lean Low Dressing 37.00-46.00. Slaughter bulls: Low Dressing 1218-1580 lbs 75.00-78.00. Cow/Calf Pairs: N/A. Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was 1.32 lower at 33.81. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 37.21; 450-500 lbs 41.21; 500-550 lbs 45.67.
Cotton
Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.94 higher at 51.59
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Wednesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 13.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 20.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Gala WA Extra Fancy 72s 25.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 15.00, KY type 25.00-30.00, Cranberry type 35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 22.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 180s/200s/220s 225.00-230.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 38.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-12.00, Ataulfo 14s MX 9.00-10.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Green Cooking type 18.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-26.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00, Red Choice/Suntan 14.00-20.00, Red/Yellow FL 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 16.00-20.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns Black Type CL 28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, Medium 10.00-12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 17.00-20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 17.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-14.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-14.00, 6x6 sz 12.00, Green 16.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 20.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red 12.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb cntrs loose Red type 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma FL Extra Large 12.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 235.00-240.00, 36s 225.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 190.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, Mid-Season 125s 15.00-18.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00.
