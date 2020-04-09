SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Wednesday, April 08, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly 1 to 2 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 cent higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.80 and *4.19 at Anderson; 3.70 at Kingstree; 3.70 and *3.94 at Hamer; 3.70 at Lynchburg; 3.70 at Conway; 3.70 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.20 at Monetta; 4.15 at Sumter; 4.00 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.34 at Anderson; 8.14 at Kingstree; 8.60 and *8.43 at Hamer; 8.14 at Lynchburg; 8.14 at Conway; 8.14 at Estill; Processors---9.00 at Kershaw; Export---9.05 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.48 and *5.28 at Anderson; *5.73 at Kingstree; *5.39 at Hamer; *5.73 at Lynchburg; *5.73 at Conway; *5.73 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.20 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

