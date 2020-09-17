SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Cotton

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Apples buctns Gold/Red 20.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima type 15.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 25.00, per quart Medium-Large 7.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 30.00-35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium-Large 20.00-25.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Long Greens 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-38.00, Scuppernongs 30.00-35.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops 14.00, dz bnchs Collards 24.00, Turnips with Root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Okra 1/2 buctns/bucrts Small-Medium 21.00-25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo 45.00-50.00; Peas, Other Approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 25.00-26.00, 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull/Pinkeye 15.00-20.00; Peppers, Bell bubskts Yellow/Red Jumbo 35.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 22.00, Green/Orange 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Jalapeno Red 10.00, Serrano Red/Green 15.00, Habanero Red/Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00; Radishes cntrs bnchd Red type 24s 10.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 22.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00-25.00, Medium 12.00-15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. No. 1 25.00-30.00, Jumbo/U.S. Two 20.00, Small 18.00, 1/2 bubskts 12.00, 24 inch bins Covington 300.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 160.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 35s/28s 135.00-140.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 20-24 lbs 2.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Corn Stalks per bundle 12s 10.00; Deer Corn 65 lb sks Cob type 7.00-8.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Gala/Fuji 20.00-22.00, Red/Rome/Jonagold 20.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Mutsu 20.00-22.00, Honeycrisp 28.00-35.00, tray pack Honeycrisp PA 72s 35.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 24.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 26.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 12.00-13.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green type 22.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz ctns Bi-Color VA 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green NC Select 15.00; Mangoes 4 kg flats Kent 6s 8.00, Keitt 9s/10s 7.00-10.00, Ataulfo 16s 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-19.50, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 29.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 35.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 40.00-42.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags White Acre/Pinkeye 26.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large-Extra Large 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow/Red Choice 25.00, 5kg/11 lb Red Extra Large Holdovers 14.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Pluot and Black CA 20.00-25.00, Yellow type 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 MN 20.00; Pumpkins 24 inch bins Pie type Orange 180.00-200.00, Pie type White 200.00, Mixed Heirloom 180.00-250.00, Fairytale 200.00-250.00, Cinderella 200.00-250.00, 36 inch bins Howden type 160.00-180.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, US Number 2 MS 22.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00, Jumbo MS 17.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-22.00, 5x6/6x6 sz 17.00-18.00, Green 18.00-23.00, Red all sizes 16.00-18.00, Yellow Extra Large 26.00, 10 lb flats Heirloom types 18.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Red NC 12.00-14.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Purple Top topped MI 13.00-14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 16-18 lbs 3.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seeded 24-28 lbs 4.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 60s/65s/70s IN 180.00, 36s/45s VA 140.00-150.00, Red Flesh Seeded VA 28 size ? 35 count 140.00, 35s 140.00. CITRUS: Tangerines 15kg/33lb ctns Tango PE 15.00-20.00.