Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 205.00-207.00; 500-600 lbs 190.00-200.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 187.00-212.50; 500-600 lbs 180.00-190.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 192.50-195.00, 500-600 lbs 182.50-195.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 84.00-101.00; Boners 80-85% lean 82.00-109.00; Lean 85-90% lean 82.00-98.00; Lean Low Dressing 60.00-86.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1010-2065 lbs 100.00-120.00; High Dressing 1735-2190 lbs 120.00-135.00; Low Dressing 1425-1740 lbs 87.00-93.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 840-1120 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1050.00-1700.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 830-1110 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 825.00-2050.00 per pair. Small 1-2 600-640 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 800.00-1175.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 58.02; 450-500 lbs 63.75; 500-550 lbs 65.43.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 1 to 2 cents lower; elevator bids 6.46-7.56, processor bids 6.81-7.21. Soybeans bids were 29 cents lower; elevator bids 13.19-14.04, processor bids 14.79 and export 14.84. New crop wheat bids were steady to 1 cent lower; elevator bids 6.14-6.61.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.70 lower at 77.58.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 13.00-16.00, 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 16.00, 5 lb ctns flats Large 13.00-16.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Medium 30.00, Purple type Jumbo 20.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-27.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-27.00, Pinklady 20.00-27.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Cranberry type 45.00, KY type 30.00, Snap type 22.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 18.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 38.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s MX 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Sel MX 15.00-22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel FL 12.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 38.00-40.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Med MX 25.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns 9s EC 16.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Large 48.00; Eggplant 11/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Honeydew 2/3 ctns 4s HD 20.00, Gold type 6s GU 12.00-15.00; Kiwifruit 8 2-lb cntrs Gold type 20.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00-21.00; Mamey Sapote 25 lb ctns FL 60.00, 50 lb ctns FL 120.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 5s/8s/9s 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 10s 10.00-14.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium HD 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-23.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Papaya 35 lb ctns Maradol MX 7s 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 32.00, Green FL Extra Large 28.00, Green FL Large 26.00, Yellow Extra Large FL 25.00-30.00, Red Extra Large FL 20.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00, Serrano FL 40.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red FL 30.00, 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 20.00, 8 lb ctns Habanero Red DR 28.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 15.00-19.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black types CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb ctns white A type FL US#1 45.00, 50 lb ctns Red A type FL US#1 32.00, 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks Yellow B type US#2 20.00, 50 lb sks White A type US#2 26.00, 50 lb sks White B type US#1 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 18.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 15.00; Strawberries 4 2-lb flats FL Holdovers 10.00-12.00; Sugarcane per bunch Green type 10s FL 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-17.00, Green 5x6 sz 22.00-26.00, 2 layer ctns Vine Ripe MX 3x4/4x4 12.00, 20 lb ctns Heirlooms 25.00-32.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 12.00-19.00, 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large FL 12.00-17.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless GU 28s 224.00-250.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s 275.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s/60s 380.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Limes 40 lb ctns 200s MX 55.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00, Navel CA 72s Holdovers 25.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 44s/53s 25.00.