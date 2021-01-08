SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: No comparisons this week Livestock auctions were closed December 21, 2020 through January 01, 2021. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-167.50; 500-600 lbs 125.00-145.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 128.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-147.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 115.00-133.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-123.00. Breakers 75-80% lean 49.00-64.00; Boners 80-85% lean 47.00-68.00; Lean 85-90% lean 46.00-57.00; Lean low dressing 31.00-43.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1000-2220 lbs 76.00-90.00; High Dressing 1850 lbs one @ 94.00; Low Dressing 1010-2245 lbs 50.00-77.00.
Goats: [129] Week Ago: no sale. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 65.00-120.00, 40-60 lbs 72.50-160.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs one @ 70.00, 40-60 lbs 125.00-150.00, 60-80 lbs 165.00. Wethers: 70-100 lbs one @ 240.00, 100-150 lbs 167.50-305.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 120.00-175.00, 70-100 lbs 130.00-157.50, 100-150 lbs 140.00-245.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 75.00-115.00, 100-140 lbs 135.00-140.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 120.00-210.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00-270.00, 150-250 lbs 265.00-300.00; Sel 2 100-150 lbs 105.00-160.00. Pairs/Trios: Sel 1 70-100 lbs with 1 Kid Under 20 lbs one pair @ 300.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs with One Kid Under 20 lbs 210.00-225.00 per pair.
Grain
SC Grain on Friday. Corn was 2 cents higher; elevator bids 4.96-5.46, processor bids 5.76-6.01. Soybeans were 15 to 19 cents higher; elevator bids 13.44-13.75, processor bid 13.89, and export 14.04. New Crop Wheat was mostly 2 to 3 cents lower and one location was 2 cents higher; elevator bids 5.81-6.11.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.01 higher at 78.27.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown cut 20.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Medium 35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 16.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 13.00, Creasy type 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 13.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Collards/Mustards 20.00-22.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. Number 1 28.00, Jumbo 17.00-20.00, Purple 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Turnps 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 14.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Rome/Gold 18.00-22.00, Fuji/Gala 20.00-22.00, Granny Smith 20.00-22.00, Arkansas Black 20.00-22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 130.00-140.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00-10.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 12.00-15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Extra Large 26.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX Choice 28.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bucrts Jalapeno 16.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 MN 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1 1/9 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 10.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Butternut Medium 25.00; Sugarcane 50 lb bundle Red 10s FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, Us Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 35.00, 5x6 sz 30.00-34.00, 6x6 sz 25.00-33.00, Green All Sizes 30.00-35.00, Yellow 18.00-36.00, Vine Ripes MX 4X5sz 32.00, 5x5sz 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Medium/Large 22.00; Turnips, 25 lb filmbags Purple Top MI 13.00-14.00; Watermelons ctns Mini Seedless 6s GU 10.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type GA 40s/36s/32s 15.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Citrus, Other 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 15.00.