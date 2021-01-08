SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: No comparisons this week Livestock auctions were closed December 21, 2020 through January 01, 2021. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-167.50; 500-600 lbs 125.00-145.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 128.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-147.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 115.00-133.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-123.00. Breakers 75-80% lean 49.00-64.00; Boners 80-85% lean 47.00-68.00; Lean 85-90% lean 46.00-57.00; Lean low dressing 31.00-43.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1000-2220 lbs 76.00-90.00; High Dressing 1850 lbs one @ 94.00; Low Dressing 1010-2245 lbs 50.00-77.00.

Goats: [129] Week Ago: no sale. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 65.00-120.00, 40-60 lbs 72.50-160.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs one @ 70.00, 40-60 lbs 125.00-150.00, 60-80 lbs 165.00. Wethers: 70-100 lbs one @ 240.00, 100-150 lbs 167.50-305.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 120.00-175.00, 70-100 lbs 130.00-157.50, 100-150 lbs 140.00-245.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 75.00-115.00, 100-140 lbs 135.00-140.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 120.00-210.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00-270.00, 150-250 lbs 265.00-300.00; Sel 2 100-150 lbs 105.00-160.00. Pairs/Trios: Sel 1 70-100 lbs with 1 Kid Under 20 lbs one pair @ 300.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs with One Kid Under 20 lbs 210.00-225.00 per pair.