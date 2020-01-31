SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 5 to 6 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.31 and *4.61 at Anderson; 4.21 at Kingstree; 4.21 at Hamer; 4.21 at Lynchburg; 4.21 at Conway; 4.21 at Estill; Processors---4.56 at Orangeburg; 4.91 at Monetta; 4.96 at Sumter; 4.51 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.52 at Anderson; 8.24 at Kingstree; 8.62 at Hamer; 8.24 at Lynchburg; 8.24 at Conway; 8.24 at Estill; Processors-- -9.02 at Kershaw; Export---9.02 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.53 and *5.31 at Anderson; *5.87 at Kingstree; *5.42 at Hamer; *5.87 at Lynchburg; *5.87 at Conway; *5.87 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.71 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

