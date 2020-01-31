SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 4 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 5 to 6 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.31 and *4.61 at Anderson; 4.21 at Kingstree; 4.21 at Hamer; 4.21 at Lynchburg; 4.21 at Conway; 4.21 at Estill; Processors---4.56 at Orangeburg; 4.91 at Monetta; 4.96 at Sumter; 4.51 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.52 at Anderson; 8.24 at Kingstree; 8.62 at Hamer; 8.24 at Lynchburg; 8.24 at Conway; 8.24 at Estill; Processors-- -9.02 at Kershaw; Export---9.02 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.53 and *5.31 at Anderson; *5.87 at Kingstree; *5.42 at Hamer; *5.87 at Lynchburg; *5.87 at Conway; *5.87 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.71 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were unevenly steady. Feeder heifers and feeder bulls were 5.00 to 10.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 143.00-167.50; 500-600 lbs 134.00-158.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-145.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 117.00-137.00, 500-600 lbs 115.00-128.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 58.00-69.00; Boners 80-85% lean 49.00-71.00; Lean 85-90% lean 45.00-68.00; Lean low dressing 31.00-48.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 945-2275 lbs 75.00-95.00; Low Dressing 910-2100 lbs 54.00-74.00; High Dressing 1230-1835 lbs 90.00-97.00.
Goats: [166] Week Ago: 177. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 50.00-60.00, 40-60 lbs 70.00-105.00, 60-80 lbs 110.00-130.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 100-150 lbs 155.00-200.00, 150-250 lbs 185.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 100.00-122.50, 70-100 lbs 110.00-170.00, 100-140 lbs 160.00-195.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 100.00-117.50, 100-140 lbs 127.50. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 110.00-140.00, 100-150 lbs 155.00-230.00, 150-250 lbs 190.00-250.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 80.00-115.00, 100-150 115.00-157.00.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.55 lower at 66.25.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 bucrts Medium-Large 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 100s 22.00, Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.50-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, KY type 25.00; Blueberries 12 6-oz cntrs Large CL Organic 18.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green 10.00; Cauliflower crts wrpd White 12s Holdovers 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00, Kent 12s PE 5.00-6.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo/Choice 18.00, Red Extra Large 32.00, Yellow Extra Large 28.00, Yellow Extra Large FL 18.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Habanero FL Green/Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Cubanelle FL Red/Green 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Serrano 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 13.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 32.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 40.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 MS 22.00, US Number 2 NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Jumbo 36.00-37.00, 6x7 sz 16.00, 6x6 sz 18.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 23.00-36.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type Roma type FL 22.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 100s/130s 18.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 64s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 18.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 360.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00, 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00, 24 inch bins Orlando FL 370.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns Mandarins FL 100s 33.00.