SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, there were too fewcomparable sales to establish trends. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 167.50-175.00; 500-600 lbs 165.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 137.50-170.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-138.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 131.00-145.00, 500-600 lbs 130.00-145.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 64.00-70.00; Boners 80-85% lean 62.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 61.00-75.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-60.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1135-1975 lbs 83.00-106.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1015-2415 lbs 61.00-87.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 910-1405 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 750.00-1500.00 per pair. Small 1-2 600-915 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 510.00-900.00 per pair. Small 3 630 lbs Middle Aged Cow with calf under 300 lbs 460.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 61.54; 450-500 lbs 66.76; 500-550 lbs 70.77.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 8 to 23 cents lower; elevator bids 7.04-7.54, processor bids 7.29-7.64. Soybeans bids were 3 to 17 cents lower; elevator bids 13.72-14.22, processor bids 14.47 and export 14.56. Wheat bids were 5 to 21 cents lower; elevator bids 7.09-7.40.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 3.75 higher at 85.25.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts Snap 35.00, Flat (KY) type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Select 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium-Large 16.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 35.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard/Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, ctns loose Creasy type 16.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 45.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 45.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 20.00, Green Choice 16.00-18.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Butternut 25.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundle Red type 15ct 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, US2/Jumbo 20.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red 5x6sz/Extra Large/Jumbo 30.00-32.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Muztu/Jonathan 24.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Arkansas Black/Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Pinklady 25.00-28.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-25.00; Cantaloupes ctns 9ct holdovers 20.00; Dragon Fruit 3/4 buctns FL 35.00; Guava each Green extra Large 4.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 7s BR 11.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee (Old Crop) 155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 32.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 12.00-17.00; Pomegranates 2 layer ctns CA 36s 27.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White CD#1 A type 25.00; Rambutan 5 lb ctns loose 25.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 23.00-25.00, per bundle Red type FL 28.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, 5x6 sz 29.00-34.00, 6x6 sz 30.00-34.00, Yellow 38.00, Green 5x6 sz 34.00-35.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 30.00-33.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium MI 15.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 27.00-36.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 32.00-34.00, 4/5 buctns Navel Fair Quality 20.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 27.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 42.00-43.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns Tango PE 20.00-25.00.