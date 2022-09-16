SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, there were too few comparable sales to establish trends. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-192.50; 500-600 lbs 152.00-155.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-195.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 144.00-162.50, 500-600 lbs 140.00-142.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 75.00-90.00; Boners 80-85% lean 75.00-92.00; Lean 85-90% lean 70.00-80.00; Lean Low Dressing 55.00-69.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1090-1755 lbs 99.00-114.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 980-1590 lbs 89.00-95.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 810-1260 lbs Young Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 1000.00-1310.00 per pair. Small 1-2 790 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 900.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 64.01; 450-500 lbs 68.43; 500-550 lbs 70.30.

Grain

SC Grain on Thursday. Corn bids were 5 cents lower; elevator bids 7.20-7.77, processor bids 7.27-7.62. Soybeans bids were mostly 4 cents higher; elevator bids 14.11-14.31, processor bids 15.91 and export N/A. Wheat bids were 5 to 27 cents lower; elevator bids 7.12-7.60.

Cotton

Cotton on Thursday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.85 lower at 109.24.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Beans Speckled Frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00-40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 20.00-25.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium/Neon 18.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00, Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 20.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Large 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 36.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 12.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 45.00-52.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00-40.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye/Dixie Lee 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 15.00-18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 15.00, Habanero Red/Orange 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 22.00-25.00, 3/4 buctns Zephyr Medium 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 20.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 32.00, 24 inch bins Orange Flesh US 1 600.00; Watermelons Red Flesh Seeded 15-18 lbs 4.00, 20-22 lbs 5.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 25.00-30.00, Gala/Granny/Ambrosia 25.00, Cameo/Jonagold 25.00, Crimson Crisp 25.00, Honeycrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, 26 lb sks Lima Green TN 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sksJumbo MX 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 23.00, 5 dz sks White VA 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines Large 35.00, Scuppernongs Medium-Large 35.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 6s/8s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 31.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 42.00-50.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 20.00-25.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peaches 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh WV 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 44.00-52.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Zipper 30.00, White Acre 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 17.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red/Turning Red 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red #2 A type 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, 36 inch bins Pie type 300.00, 24 inch bins Howden type 140.00, Pie type 285.00, Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, Mixed Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, 1/2 bubskts Mini type Orange/White 30.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type 10s 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-26.00, Yellow 5x6 sz/Extra Large 22.00-32.00, Green type 22.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Mixed Heirlooms 20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 19.00-25.00, Roma Large NC 17.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless VA/NC/MD/IN 60s/45s/36s 160.00-250.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 60s 250.00, Red Flesh Seeded VA/MD 28s/35s/36s/45s 150.00-160.00. CITRUS: Clementines 30-35 lbs ctns 24.00-30.00; Pummelos 24 inch bins FL 480.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 30.00; Indian Corn per bunch 4.00-5.00; Straw per bale Wheat type 6.00-7.00.