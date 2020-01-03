SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, Jan. 03, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 5 to 6 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 13 to 15 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 4 to 5 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.35 at Anderson; 4.26 at Kingstree; 4.27 at Hamer; 4.26 at Lynchburg; 4.26 at Conway; 4.26 at Estill; Processors---4.61 at Orangeburg; 4.96 at Monetta; 5.01 at Sumter; 4.56 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.90 at Anderson; 8.95 at Kingstree; 9.32 at Hamer; 8.95 at Lynchburg; 8.95 at Conway; 8.95 at Estill; Processors---9.51 at Kershaw; Export---9.55 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.54 at Anderson; *5.95 at Kingstree; *5.41 at Hamer; *5.95 at Lynchburg; *5.95 at Conway; *5.95 at Estill; Processors-- -No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.76 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock

Livestock auctions are closed December 23, 2019 through January 03, 2020.