SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,433 lbs at 121.68, heifers 1,301 lbs at 121.16. Dressed delivered steers 933 lbs at 197.39, heifers 822 lbs at 196.73. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 272.90, up 7.02 and Select 255.40, up 6.09.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were steady to 2.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs 1.00 per head lower. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 48% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 42.72; 40 lbs cash basis 61.90.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 5.43 lower at 76.65. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 78.89, 450-499 lbs 83.07, and 500-549 lbs 83.71.
Grain
Monday: Corn was 12 to 14 cents higher; elevator bids 5.78-5.99, processor bids 6.33-6.58. New crop soybeans were 4 cents higher; elevator bids 12.93-13.73, processor bids 13.78-14.03, and export 13.78. Wheat bids were mostly 14 to 26 cents lower; elevator bids 6.50-6.59.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.24 higher at 88.82.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima type Green 15.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 24.00, per quart Large 8.00; Canary Melon Large 3.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large/Extra Large 1.00-2.00, 24 inch bins Athena 120s 175.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 12.00, 5 dz sks Bi-Color 10.00-15.00, per dozen White/Yellow 4.00-5.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 28.00-34.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns White 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Indian 25.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/White 12.00, Neon/Japanese 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 28.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-26.00, White Flesh 26.00, Yellow Flesh #2 12.00-15.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 50.00-55.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 30.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 15.00-20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Purple Hull 25.00-30.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Suntan 12.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 15.00-17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, Medium 12.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, Medium 12.00, Grey type Small 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Medium 10.00-12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut 20.00, Spaghetti 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large-Jumbo 16.00-18.00, 5x6sz 15.00-16.00, 6x6sz 15.00-16.00, Red All Sizes 15.00-16.00, Green 17.00-20.00, 10 lb flts Heirloom Varieties 10.00-15.00, 15 lb flats Heirloom Varieties 18.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 16-20 lbs 1.50-2.00, 24-28 lbs 3.00, Yellow Flesh Seeded 14-16 lbs 2.00, 18-20 lbs 3.00, 24-28 lbs 4.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 12-15 lbs 3.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 14-17 lbs 2.00-3.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 18-24 lbs 3.50, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s 120.00, 35s 120.00, Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 160.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts/ctns Snap type DE 22.00-24.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green type TN 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium VA 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena KY All Sizes 180.00, Athena IN 120s 200.00, per melon Athena 1.00; Coconuts each Water type FL 3.00-5.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard OH 12.00, ctns bnchd Collards 6s NC 12.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 7.00, Kent MX 9s 8.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 22.00-24.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lbs sks Pinkeye 26.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 14.00, Red MX Choice 27.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-20.00, Red 5x6 sz/Extra Large 16.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 17.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 28.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma Large NC 16.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded NC 20-24 lbs 3.00, Red Flesh Seeded NC 28-32 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seedless NC 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded NC 28s/35s 120.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 36s/45s/60s NC 160.00.