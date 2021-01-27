SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were 3.00 to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-175.00, 500-600 lbs 133.00-147.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-169.00, 500-600 lbs 128.00-140.00. Feeder Heifers:

Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 117.00-132.00, 500-600 lbs 114.00-123.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 56.00-66.00; Boners 85-85% lean 50.00-71.00; Lean 85-90% lean 49.00-56.00; Lean low dressing 30.00-48.00. Slaughter bulls were 3.00 to 5.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1040-2055 lbs 78.00-94.00; Low Dressing 1060-1710 lbs 61.00-76.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 985-1300 lbs Young to Middle age cows with calves under 300 lbs 720.00-980.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 915 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1025.00 per pair. Small 1-2 605-925 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 370.00-830.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs prices was at 43.02. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 42.61; 450-500 lbs 47.04; 500-550 lbs 47.94.

Grain