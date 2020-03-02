SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Monday, March 2, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 8 to 11 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 7 to 12 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mostly 2 lower; one location 4 higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.25 and *4.50 at Anderson; 4.14 at Kingstree; 4.18 and *4.26 at Hamer; 4.14 at Lynchburg; 4.14 at Conway; 4.14 at Estill; Processors---4.50 at Orangeburg; 4.85 at Monetta; 4.89 at Sumter; 4.45 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.71 at Anderson; 8.42 at Kingstree; 8.86 at Hamer; 8.42 at Lynchburg; 8.42 at Conway; 8.42 at Estill; Processors---9.30 at Kershaw; Export---9.36 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.26 and *5.05 at Anderson; *5.59 at Kingstree; *5.14 at Hamer; *5.59 at Lynchburg; *5.59 at Conway; *5.59 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.65 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

