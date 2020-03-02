SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Monday, March 2, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 8 to 11 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 7 to 12 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mostly 2 lower; one location 4 higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.25 and *4.50 at Anderson; 4.14 at Kingstree; 4.18 and *4.26 at Hamer; 4.14 at Lynchburg; 4.14 at Conway; 4.14 at Estill; Processors---4.50 at Orangeburg; 4.85 at Monetta; 4.89 at Sumter; 4.45 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.71 at Anderson; 8.42 at Kingstree; 8.86 at Hamer; 8.42 at Lynchburg; 8.42 at Conway; 8.42 at Estill; Processors---9.30 at Kershaw; Export---9.36 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.26 and *5.05 at Anderson; *5.59 at Kingstree; *5.14 at Hamer; *5.59 at Lynchburg; *5.59 at Conway; *5.59 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.65 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,442 lbs at 114.85, heifers 1,329 lbs at 114.74. Dressed delivered steers 941 lbs at 184.78, heifers 851 lbs at 184.75. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 206.34, up 0.63, and Select 199.89, down 3.10.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 9.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs steady to weak. Demand light to moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 69% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 29.94; 40 lbs cash basis 57.25.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs were 2.95 lower at 34.74. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 24.86, 450-499 lbs 28.23, and 500-549 lbs 31.39
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.89 higher at 61.13.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 12.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Strawberries gallon baskets Large 8.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Gala WA Extra Fancy 72s 25.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-18.00, #2 13.00; Beans bucrts Snap type/KY type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 20.00; Cantaloupes ctns flats HD 9s 18.00, 1/2 ctns HD 9s 13.00; Coconuts 40 lb sks Fresh type Mx 20s 28.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 22.00, 5 dz ctns Yellow/Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium MX 25.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 45.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00; Grapes 18 lb ctns bagged Red Globe PE 27.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-12.00, Kent 8s PE 7.00, Kent 12s PE 4.00-6.00; Okra 1/2 buctns HD Small-Medium 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00-16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo FL 15.00-18.00, Suntan FL 12.00, Red Extra Large FL 23.00, Red Choice MX 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Habanero FL Green/Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Serrano 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00, ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5s 10.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 20.00-22.00, White Size A #2 FL 22.00, Yukon Gold Size B #2 FL 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Medium 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 35.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL Medium-Large 10.00-14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 14.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-17.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 21.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 20.00, Green 28.00-39.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 23.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded HD 15-18 lbs 5.00, ctns flats Red Mini Seedless HD 6s 12.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Limes 40 lb ctns/crts Seedless 200s MX 19.00-20.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 10 kg ctns Nadorcott MR 25.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/113s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 64s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel White/Red FL 14.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns Mandarins FL 100s 33.00, 25 lb ctns Various Varieties FL 16.00-20.00.