SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs 137.00-140.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs several @ 119.50. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean none reported; Boners 80-85% lean 44.00-65.00; Lean 85-90% lean 45.00-59.00; Lean Low Dressing 35.00-49.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1815-2000 lbs 79.00-92.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1195-2230 lbs 56.00-74.00. Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1160 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 775.00-1175.00 per pair. Small 1-2 805 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 850.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 0.70 lower at 42.38. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 39.41; 450-500 lbs 40.63; 500-550 lbs 43.18.
Grain
Thursday. Corn bids were 10 cents higher: elevator bids 5.34-5.84, processor bids 6.14-6.39. Soybeans bids were 24 cents higher; elevator bids 14.00-14.00, processor bid 14.45 and export at 14.60. New crop wheat bids were 8 to 11 cents higher; elevator bids 6.05-6.30.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.23 higher at 80.15.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red types 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type Topped 12.00-14.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown cut 20.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Medium 35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 16.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 13.00, Creasy type 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 13.00, dz bnchs Collards/Mustards 20.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs Purple top with tops 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Purple Tope topped 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. Number 1 28.00, Purple type 30.00-35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 14.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Rome 18.00-20.00, Granny Smith 20.00, Fuji/Gala/Arkansas Black 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, # 2 18.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color 45.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Grapes 19 lb ctns bagged White Seedless holdovers 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans Stuarts GA 130.00-140.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00-10.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 12.00-15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Extra Large 26.00, 1 1/9 buctns Turning Red Choice 20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 13.00-16.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 CD 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 35.00-36.00, 5x6 30.00-36.00, 6x6 sz 25.00-33.00, Green All Sizes 30.00-38.00, Red 5x6sz and 6x6sz 20.00, Yellow 18.00-36.00, Vine Ripes MX 4x5sz 32.00, 5x5sz 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 16.00; Turnips, 25 lb filmbags Purple Top MI 13.00-14.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type GA 40s/32s 15.00; Citrus, Other 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 15.00.