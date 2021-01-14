SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs 137.00-140.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs several @ 119.50. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean none reported; Boners 80-85% lean 44.00-65.00; Lean 85-90% lean 45.00-59.00; Lean Low Dressing 35.00-49.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1815-2000 lbs 79.00-92.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1195-2230 lbs 56.00-74.00. Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1160 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 775.00-1175.00 per pair. Small 1-2 805 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 850.00 per pair.