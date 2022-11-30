SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: No comparisons made today due to auctions being closed last week. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-194.00, 500-600 lbs 165.00-175.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 162.50-180.00, 500-600 lbs 143.00-174.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 137.00-152.50, 500-600 lbs 132.00-147.50. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 66.00-75.00; Boners 85-85% lean 67.00-84.00; Lean 85-90% lean 65.00-70.00; Lean low dressing 48.00-64.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1260-2080 lbs 88.00-108.00; High Dressing 1710 lbs 110.00; Low Dressing 990-1895 lbs 69.00-86.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 845-1250 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 760.00-1090.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 56.21; 450-500 lbs 57.51; 500-550 lbs 59.09.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 3 cents lower; elevator bids 6.90-7.40, processor bids 7.15-7.50. Soybeans were 2 cents higher; elevator bids 13.94-14.44, processor bid 14.89, and export 14.89. New Crop Wheat bids were 1 cent higher; elevator bids 6.57-7.13.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.66 higher at 82.36.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-20.00; Cauliflower ctns White 12-15ct 50.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow 12.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00-20.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 37.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 16.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 60.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 45.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo 45.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Large 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 16.00, Red Extra Large 35.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red type 12s 10.00, 30 lb filmbags Red type topped 25.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundle Red type 15ct 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 35.00, 5x6 sz 32.00, Fair quality 20.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00, tray pack Honeycrisp WA 36ct 35.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-27.00; Cantaloupes per melon GU Medium 2.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White 28.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green MX Sel 28.00-30.00; Dragonfruit 3/4 buctns Large 55.00, 1/2 buctns 24ct 35.00, each 5.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 8s/9s EC 12.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 22s EC 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-30.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 58.00-65.00; Pears 1/2 ctns Red D'Anjou 30s 15.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee Old Crop 150.00, Desirables New Crop 180.00, Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red type CA fair condition 15.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Zucchini Medium 15.00, Straightneck Small 20.00, Straightneck Medium 15.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 25.00, per bundle Red type FL 10s 26.00-30.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, USNumber 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 42.00-44.00, 5x6 sz 38.00-44.00, 6x6 sz 38.00-44.00, Yellow 38.00, Green 5x6sz 42.00-45.00;Tomatoes,Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 33.00-38.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00; Watermelon per melon Red Flesh Seedless MX 18-20 lbs 8.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 27.00-36.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 32.00-34.00, 4/5 buctns Fair Quality 20.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 27.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Red Navel FL 20.00; Pummelos ctns 12s 25.00, ctns 42s 38.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns Murcott PE Large 27.00, 16 kg ctns Murcott CL Sml 20.00, 16 kg ctns Tango PE Sml 20.00, 25 lb ctns Fallglo FL 25.00.