LIVESTOCK

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 175.00-192.50; 500-600 lbs 172.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 172.50-180.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-188.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-177.50, 500-600 lbs 145.00-165.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 84.00-90.00; Boners 80-85% lean 80.00-97.00; Lean 85-90% lean 76.00-87.00; Lean Low Dressing 60.00-74.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1330-2075 lbs 86.00-115.00; High Dressing 1600-1870 lbs 117.00-123.00; Low Dressing 1000-1375 lbs 80.00-95.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 730-965 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1050.00-1250.00 per pair. Small 1-2 750 lb Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 875.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 57.90; 450-500 lbs 58.72; 500-550 lbs 62.36.

GRAIN

SC Grain on Thursday. Corn bids were steady; elevator bids 6.91-7.86, processor bids 7.26-7.66. Soybeans bids were steady to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 14.61-15.11, processor bids 15.51 and export 15.86. New crop wheat bids were 4 cents lower to 1 cent higher; elevator bids 6.84-7.14.

COTTON

Cotton on Thursday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.37 lower at 82.50.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Muztu/Jonathan 24.00, Cameo/Stayman 20.00-25.00, Arkansas Black 20.00-25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 20.00-25.00, Pinklady 20.00-34.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonagold 25.00-30.00, Honeycrisp 30.00; Avocados 2 layer ctns Hass 36s MX 25.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 38.00, KY type 35.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-24.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 9s/10s FL 40.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s MX 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 32.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel MX 35.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns 9s EC 25.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 6s/8s/9s 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 14s 16.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-23.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Pears 2 layer ctns D' Anjou 20.00, 2 layer ctns Asian type 32s 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee (Old Crop) 100.00-150.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo FL 22.00, Green FL Choice 20.00, Yellow Extra Large FL 25.00-30.00, Red Choice MX 30.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno FL 32.00-37.00, Serrano FL 40.00, 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 20.00, Habanero Orange FL 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 15.00-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black types CL 35.00, 2 layer ctns Red type 36s/40s 32.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb ctns Red A type FL US#1 32.00, 50 lb sks Red A and B types US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Yellow A type US#1 32.00, Yellow B type US#2 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 20.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 12.00-15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large FL 26.00, Holdovers 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, Purple type 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00, 4/5 buctns US Number 1 NC 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 19.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 20.00-25.00, Vine Ripes MX 4x4 sz 23.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 14.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large FL 20.00; Watermelons ctns flats Red Flesh Seedless 5s HD 25.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless HD 45s 240.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 75s 30.00.