SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, June 5, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 8 cents lower to 2 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.01 and *4.15 at Anderson; 3.31 and *3.45 at Kingstree; 3.71 and *3.90 at Hamer; 3.31 and *3.45 at Lynchburg; 3.31 and *3.45 at Conway; 3.31 and *3.45 at Estill; Processors---4.06 at Orangeburg; 4.16 at Monetta; 4.16 and * 3.90 at Sumter; 3.81 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.67 and *8.69 at Anderson; 7.97 and *8.19 at Kingstree; 8.73 and *8.55 at Hamer; 7.97 and *8.19 at Lynchburg; 7.97 and *8.19 at Conway; 7.97 and *8.19 at Estill; Processors---9.08 and *8.79 at Kershaw; Export---9.18 and *8.94 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.85 at Anderson; 5.00 at Kingstree; 3.76 at Hamer; 5.00 at Lynchburg; 5.00 at Conway; 5.00 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.01 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.