SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, June 5, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were steady. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 8 cents lower to 2 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.01 and *4.15 at Anderson; 3.31 and *3.45 at Kingstree; 3.71 and *3.90 at Hamer; 3.31 and *3.45 at Lynchburg; 3.31 and *3.45 at Conway; 3.31 and *3.45 at Estill; Processors---4.06 at Orangeburg; 4.16 at Monetta; 4.16 and * 3.90 at Sumter; 3.81 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.67 and *8.69 at Anderson; 7.97 and *8.19 at Kingstree; 8.73 and *8.55 at Hamer; 7.97 and *8.19 at Lynchburg; 7.97 and *8.19 at Conway; 7.97 and *8.19 at Estill; Processors---9.08 and *8.79 at Kershaw; Export---9.18 and *8.94 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.85 at Anderson; 5.00 at Kingstree; 3.76 at Hamer; 5.00 at Lynchburg; 5.00 at Conway; 5.00 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.01 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, all classes of feeder cattle were 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 126.00-144.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 132.50-156.00; 500-600 lbs 118.00-140.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-144.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-129.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 56.00-69.00; Boners 80-85% lean 56.00-76.00; Lean 85-90% lean 53.00-75.00; Lean low dressing 39.00-55.00. Slaughter bulls were teady. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1055-2135 lbs 87.00-103.00; High Dressing 1535-2090 lbs 102.00-115.00; Low Dressing 1024-1725 lbs 76.00-87.00.
Goats: [283] Week Ago: 122. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 50.00-127.50, 40-60 lbs 90.00-137.50, 60-80 lbs 127.50-155.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 80-100 lbs 155.00-185.00, 100-150 lbs 225.00-300.00, 150-250 lbs 325.00-415.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 115.00-150.00, 70-100 lbs 120.00-190.00, 100-140 lbs 135.00-225.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 115.00-170.00, 100-150 lbs 135.00-300.00, 150-250 lbs 225.00-460.00.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.79 higher at 59.54.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts Half Runners 35.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Blueberries 5 lb ctns Large 18.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 23.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 28.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 20.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00; Onions, Dry 50 lbs sks Sweet type Jumbo 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Sweet type Small 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-27.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh 12.00-20.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Red and Green types 35.00-40.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, Yellow Zucchini 15.00, Round Zucchini 15.00, Patty Pan 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00-22.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large and Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 5x6sz 22.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold 18.00-20.00, Pink Lady 22.00; Asparagus 11 lb ctns Standard PE 20.00; Avocados 2 layer ctns Hass 60s 33.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 25.00-28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 20.00-28.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 110s/120s 270.00-300.00, 160s/150s 250.00-260.00, 180s 240.00-250.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 17.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 28.00-32.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00-55.00, busks Jumbo FL 50.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 20.00, Red 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00, Serrano 42.00-43.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-16.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 20.00-24.00, 5x6 sz 20.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 19.00-20.00, Green 30.00-33.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns loose Roma Extra Large GA 18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s/60s 210.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-185.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 8-10 lbs 2.00-2.50, 10-14 lbs 2.50-3.00, 15-18 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 22-27 lbs 4.00, 28-30 lbs 4.50-5.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 25.00, Valencia 100s 20.00-22.00, Valencia 125s 19.00-25.00.