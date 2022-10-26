SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were 3.00 to 5.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 165.00-175.00, 500-600 lbs 150.00-178.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 165.00-181.00, 500-600 lbs 166.00-176.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 132.00-145.00, 500-600 lbs 127.00-143.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 65.00-75.00; Boners 85-85% lean 67.00-82.00; Lean 85-90% lean 65.00-74.00; Lean low dressing 42.00-68.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1305-2050 lbs 83.00-103.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1200-2550 lbs 71.00-92.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 930-1155 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 985.00-1240.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 650 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 650.00 per pair. Medium and Large 3 835 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 710.00 per pair. Small 1-2 730-785 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 670.00-830.00 per pair. Small 3 655-755 Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 440.00-600.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not compared at 71.30. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 66.54; 450-500 lbs 72.33; 500-550 lbs 73.04.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 5 cents higher; elevator bids 7.11-7.66, processorbids 7.36-7.71. Soybeans were 10 cents higher; elevator bids 13.32-13.67, processor bid 13.82, and export 14.12. Wheat bids were 4 cents lower; elevator bids 7.16-7.49.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 2.34 higher at 82.47.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00, Flat(KY) type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium-Large 16.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 35.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard/Turnips w/Root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 28.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 24.00, ctns bnchd 48s 50.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 45.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 16.00-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Medium 15.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundle Red type 15ct 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh 28.00-30.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Pink Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-32.00, 5x6sz 23.00, Fair Quality 18.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00-12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutsu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black/Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Pinklady 25.00-28.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 12.00; Coconuts each Water type FL 4.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Extra Large 45.00, each Green Extra Large 4.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s BR 11.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 31.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 35.00-46.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 20.00-25.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 32.00, Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 12.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White CD#1 A type 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, Pie type 300.00, 24 inch bins Howden type 140.00, 24 inch bins Pie type 285.00, 24 inch bins Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, 24 inch bins Mixed Heirlooms 250.00-285.00, 1/2 bubskts Mini type Orange/White 30.00; Rambutan 5 lb ctns loose 25.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 23.00-25.00, per bundle Red type FL 10s 28.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 30.00-34.00, 5x6 sz 25.00-28.00, 6x6 sz 26.00, Yellow 29.00, Green 5x6sz 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 26.00-30.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless CA 45s 190.00. CITRUS: Tangerines 16 kg ctns Tango PE 20.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 30.00; Indian Corn per bunch 4.00-5.00; Straw per bale Wheat type 6.00-7.00.