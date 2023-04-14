LIVESTOCK

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 202.50-210.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 200.00-212.50; 500-600 lbs 190.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs none reported, 500-600 lbs none reported. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 102.00-108.00; Boners 80-85% lean 90.00-110.00; Lean 85-90% lean 82.00-98.00; Lean Low Dressing 60.00-88.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1320-2220 lbs 98.00-125.00; High Dressing 1595 lbs 131.00; Low Dressing 1280 lbs 78.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 820-1000 lbs Young Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 950.00-1250.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 38.53; 450-500 lbs 43.90; 500-550 lbs 45.73.

GRAIN

SC Grain on Thursday. Corn bids were 2 cents lower; elevator bids 5.83-7.77, processor bids 7.02-7.42. Soybeans bids were 3 cents lower to 1 cent higher; elevator bids 14.01-14.86, processor bids 15.73 and export 15.13. New crop wheat bids were 2 to 11 cents lower; elevator bids 6.03-6.76.

COTTON

Cotton on Thursday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.90 lower at 83.35.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Spinach 1.35 buctns Savoy type 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 13.00-16.00, 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 14.00-16.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 15.00-18.00, 8 1-qt flats Large-Extra Large 28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Medium 30.00, Purple type Jumbo 20.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Cranberry type 45.00, KY type 30.00, Snap type 22.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 22.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 120/150 380.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 25.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Sel MX 16.00-25.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 38.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns White Flesh EC 9s 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns EC 35.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Large 48.00; Honeydew 24 inch bins GU 80s 220.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Mamey Sapote 25 lb ctns FL 60.00, 50 lb ctns FL 120.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 5s/6s/7s/8s 8.00-12.00, Tommy Atkins 7s 8.00, Ataulfo 10s 10.00-14.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium HD 24.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 18.00-22.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 19.00-22.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 15.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin type FL 65.00-72.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00, Green FL Choice 24.00-25.00, Red Extra Large FL 23.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 14.00-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black types CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb ctns White A type FL US#1 45.00, 50 lb ctns Red A type FL US#1 32.00, 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks Red B type US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks White B type US#1 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 18.00, Straightneck Sml 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-18.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-26.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00, 2 layer ctns Vine Ripe MX 3x4/4x4 10.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 10.00-19.00, 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large FL 15.00-17.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s/36s/45s 210.00-240.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s/60s 250.00-280.00, HD 45s/60s 200.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless FL 60s/100s 300.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 44s/60s 23.00-25.00.