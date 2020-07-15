SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Thursday, July 16, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 4 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 7 to 8 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 25 cents lower to 4 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 4 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 8 to 9 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.00 and *4.08 at Anderson; 3.30 and *3.40 at Kingstree; 3.70 and *3.83 at Hamer; 3.30 and *3.40 at Lynchburg; 3.30 and *3.40 at Conway; 3.30 and *3.40 at Estill; Processors---4.05 at Orangeburg; 4.15 at Monetta; *3.85 at Sumter; 3.80 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.88 and *8.81 at Anderson; 8.23 and *8.31 at Kingstree; 8.99 and *8.66 at Hamer; 8.23 and *8.31 at Lynchburg; 8.23 and *8.31 at Conway; 8.23 and *8.31 at Estill; Processors---9.33 and *8.81 at Kershaw; Export---9.43 and *9.06 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.05 at Anderson; 5.15 at Kingstree; 4.30 at Hamer; 5.15 at Lynchburg; 5.15 at Conway; 5.15 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.00 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.