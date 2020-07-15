SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Thursday, July 16, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 4 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 7 to 8 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 25 cents lower to 4 cents higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 4 cents higher. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 8 to 9 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.00 and *4.08 at Anderson; 3.30 and *3.40 at Kingstree; 3.70 and *3.83 at Hamer; 3.30 and *3.40 at Lynchburg; 3.30 and *3.40 at Conway; 3.30 and *3.40 at Estill; Processors---4.05 at Orangeburg; 4.15 at Monetta; *3.85 at Sumter; 3.80 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.88 and *8.81 at Anderson; 8.23 and *8.31 at Kingstree; 8.99 and *8.66 at Hamer; 8.23 and *8.31 at Lynchburg; 8.23 and *8.31 at Conway; 8.23 and *8.31 at Estill; Processors---9.33 and *8.81 at Kershaw; Export---9.43 and *9.06 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.05 at Anderson; 5.15 at Kingstree; 4.30 at Hamer; 5.15 at Lynchburg; 5.15 at Conway; 5.15 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.00 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons this week due to limited comparable feeder cattle sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 131.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 128.00-136.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-450 lbs 132.50; 500-600 lbs 128.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 122.50-135.00; 500-550 lbs 120.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 lower. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 51.00-61.00; Boners 80-85% lean 52.00-64.00; Lean 85-90% lean 53.00-58.00; Lean Low Dressing 38.00-45.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1550-2160 lbs 85.00-92.00; Low Dressing 1000-2405 lbs 64.00-83.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 920-1240 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 850.00-1200.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 975-1080 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1100.00-1225.00 per pair. Small 1-2 665-895 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 600.00-975.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was 0.45 lower at 25.34. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 16.64; 450-500 lbs 19.72; 500-550 lbs 24.05.
Cotton
Cotton on Thursday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.29 higher at 60.88.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00-30.00, KY type 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00, 25 lb film bag Red and Gold types Topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 18.00-23.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00-32.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Small/Medium 1.25-1.50, per melon Athena Large/Extra Large 1.50-2.00, per melon Jumbo 2.50-3.00, 24 inch bins Athena Medium 120s 220.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 22.00, per dozen Yellow 6.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Med 32.00-35.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 18.00-20.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Striped/Neon 12.00, 1/2 bubskts Indian 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Collards 22.00; Honeydew per melon Large 2.00-3.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00, White Flesh 30.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Sweet type Jumbo 15.00, 1/2 bubskts White/Yellow/Red Medium/Jumbo type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 18.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 18.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh Washed 12.00-15.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 26.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Banana Hot and Sweet 12.00-15.00, 1/2 bubskts Jalapeno 12.00, Finger Hot/Habanero 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Serrano 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Red or Green types 35.00-36.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, Medium 12.00-15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 20.00, Medium 18.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 20.00-25.00, Medium 15.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Xlge/Jbo 18.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 18.00, Red 18.00, Green 19.00-20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00-2.50, 15-22 lbs 3.00-4.00, Personal 1.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 2.00, Red Flesh Seeded 16-18 lbs 2.00, 20-2 lbs 3.00-3.50, 28-35 lbs 3.75-5.00, Yellow Flesh Seeded 18-24 lbs 4.50, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s 180.00-185.00, 45s/60s 185.00 210.00, Red Flesh Seeded 45s/35s/28s 125.00-150.00, 25s 100.00, Yellow Flesh 45s/60s 185.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples tray pack WA Red/Gold/Fuji 88s 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green 25.00, 8 lb filmbags 28.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena GA 110s/120s 250.00, 150s 250.00, 180s 190.00-200.00; Corn, Sweet 5 dz sks White 22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens 16.00; Mangoes 4 kg flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 8.00-11.00, 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 31s/38s 15.00; Nectarines 2 layer ctns Yellow Flesh CA 50s 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 12.00-13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 17.00, 16 3-lb sks Small-Medium 30.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00, busks Jumbo FL 42.00-48.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Zipper/Crowder 26.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow MX 28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 24.00- 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 14.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 25.00-30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 20.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-19.00, Green 24.00-26.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 20-24 lbs 3.00-3.50, 26-28 lbs 4.00, 30-35 lbs 4.00-6.00. CITRUS: Clementines 15kg/33lb Peru 22.00; Limes 40 lb ctns Seedless MX 175s/200s 18.00.
