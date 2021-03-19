SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 147.50-168.00; 500-600 lbs 134.00-155.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-161.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-147.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-127.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 lower. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 55.00-67.00; Boners 80-85% lean 53.00-71.00; Lean 85-90% lean 50.00-68.00; Lean low dressing 30.00-49.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1225-2225 lbs 79.00-97.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1025-1695 lbs 60.00-79.00.
Goats: [80] Week Ago: 188 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 85-130.00, 40-60 lbs 84.00-140.00, 60-80 lbs 115.00-150.00; Sel 2 40-60 lbs 55.00-70.00. Wethers: 150-250 lbs 125.00-270.00. Does/Nannies: 50-70 lbs 100.00-155.00, 70-100 lbs 125.00-185.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00-195.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 90.00-100.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 100.00-210.00, 100-150 lbs 147.50-260.00, 150-250 lbs 300.00-340.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 100.00-140.00.
Grain
Friday. Corn was 11 cents higher; elevator bids 5.77, processor bids 6.37-6.52. Soybeans were 24 cents higher; elevator bids 13.96, processor bid 14.56, and export 14.51. New Crop Wheat was mostly 3 cents lower; elevator bids 5.79-5.84.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.77 lower at 83.43.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 2000, 25 lb sks Red type topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 13.00, Creasy type 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 13.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00-14.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, #2 18.00; Beans bucrts Snap and KY types 22.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Small-Medium 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 15.00-18.00; Grapes 18 lb ctns Red Seedless CL 25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 27.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice FL 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00, 11/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Plums ctns 2 layer Red type CL 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Sz A #2 FL 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small FL 15.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini Small MX 10.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-pt cntrs FL Large 12.00-15.00, Holdovers 8.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 14.00-17.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-16.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 18.00-20.00, Yellow Extra Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large FL 12.00. CITRUS: Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.