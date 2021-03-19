SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 2000, 25 lb sks Red type topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 13.00, Creasy type 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 13.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00-14.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00, #2 18.00; Beans bucrts Snap and KY types 22.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Small-Medium 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 15.00-18.00; Grapes 18 lb ctns Red Seedless CL 25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 27.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice FL 13.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00, 11/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Plums ctns 2 layer Red type CL 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Sz A #2 FL 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small FL 15.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini Small MX 10.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-pt cntrs FL Large 12.00-15.00, Holdovers 8.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 14.00-17.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-16.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 18.00-20.00, Yellow Extra Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large FL 12.00. CITRUS: Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.