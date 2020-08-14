SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Friday. Corn was mostly 1 cent lower; elevator bids 3.39-3.94, processor bids 3.74-3.89. Soybeans were mixed, 4 cents lower to 1 cent higher; elevator bids 8.33-9.03, processor bid 9.38, and export N/A. Wheat bids were mixed, 7 cents lower to 3 cents higher; elevator bids 3.95-4.80.

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color 18.00, Yellow fair quality 16.00, 4 dz sks White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Med 30.00-35.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 20.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 12.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Striped/Neon 12.00, 1/2 bubskts Japanese type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Grapes peck baskets Scuppernongs 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Muscadines/Scuppernongs 35.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops 12.00; Honeydew per melon Small 2.50-3.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 22.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00, Small 30.00-35.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 22.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 25.00-26.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh Washed 15.00-18.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo 45.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 15.00-20.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo 12.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Jalapeno 12.00-20.00, Finger Hot/Habanero 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Serrano 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Medium 14.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Yellow 13.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 20.00-23.00, Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Butternut/Buttercup 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Spaghetti 20.00; Tomatoes 15 lb flats Heirloom types 15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 15-18 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seeded 15-20 lbs 3.00, 24-28 lbs 4.00-5.00, Yellow Flesh 10-14 lbs 3.50, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 175.00-180.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 135.00-140.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples tray pack WA Red/Gold 100s 30.00, Ginger Gold 22.00-25.00, Mutsu 25.00, Honeycrisp 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Ginger Gold/Mutsu 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Honeycrisp 18.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green type 17.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 120s/150s 250.00, per melon Athena Large 2.50-3.00; Corn, Sweet 5 dz sks White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens 17.00; Greens ctns loose bunched 12s OH 12.00; Mangoes 4 kg flats Kent 9s 8.00, Keitt 9s 10.00, Ataulfo 16s 10.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium-Large FL 15.00-20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-19.50, Sweet type #2 Jbo 14.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 47.00-48.00, busks Jumbo FL 40.00-48.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Jumbo 12.00-15.00, 5 kg/11 lb Yellow/Red Extra Large 14.00-15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 16.00-18.50; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Jumbo 15.00-18.00, Extra Large 15.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 14.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 13.00-15.00, Green 18.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt flats Red type 12.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Red NC 15.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Purple Top MI 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 15-18 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seeded 22-25 lbs 3.00-4.00, 25-28 lbs 4.50, 28-34 lbs 5.00-6.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 145.00-180.00, 36s 170.00-180.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s 135.00-140.00. CITRUS: Clementines 15kg/33lb ctns Peru 22.00.