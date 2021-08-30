SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,462 lbs at 125.74, heifers 1,289 lbs at 123.71. Dressed delivered steers 953 lbs at 204.45, heifers 857 lbs at 204.04. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 347.02, up 8.10 and Select 317.42, up 6.41.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 2.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs 3.00 per head lower. Demand moderate for moderate moderate offerings. Receipts include 51% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 42.67; 40 lbs cash basis 64.54.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 2.55 lower at 72.77. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 86.27, 450-499 lbs 89.94, and500-549 lbs 93.82.
Grain
Monday: Corn was 11 to 18 cents lower; elevator bids 5.60-5.82, processor bids 6.00-6.17. New crop soybeans were 20 cents lower; elevator bids 12.63-12.93, processor bids 13.53, and export 13.38-13.44. Wheat bids were mostly 9 to 11 cents lower; elevator bids 5.63.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.66 lower at 94.86.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green 25.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima type Green 15.00-20.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 qt flats Large 32.00, per quart Large 8.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color 15.00, 5 dz sks Bi-Color 10.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small/Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 35.00-40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts Winged type 25.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-40.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 22.00-25.00, White Flesh 26.00, Yellow Flesh #2 12.00-15.00; Peanuts 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 30.00, busks Jumbo type 45.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 15.00-20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Purple Hull 25.00-30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 15.00-17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 16.00-20.00, Medium 18.00, Grey type Small 15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 20.00, 3/4 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 25.00-30.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Medium 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut/Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh 22.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo/5x6sz 15.00-16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 24-28 lbs 4.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 23.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium NY 15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena NC 120s 180.00, Athena PA 140s/160s 190.00, per melon Athena Medium/Large 2.50-3.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 23.00, 1 1/9 buctns Select MI 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Greens ctns bnchd Collards 6s 15.00, ctns loose Turnips Tops OH 15.00; Honeydew ctns 6ct 24.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent MX 10s 9.25; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 21.00-22.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Choice 27.00, 1 1/9 buctns Turning Red Jumbo 14.00;Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 17.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-18.00, Red Extra Large/5x6 sz 15.00, Green 5x6 sz 17.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Cherokee Purple 22.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 20 lb ctns Roma Extra Large NC 15.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded NC/VA 20-24 lbs 3.00, 28-32 lbs 4.00-4.50, Red Flesh Seedless NC/VA 15-18 lbs 3.00, 20-22 lbs 4.00-4.50, 24-26 lbs 5.00-6.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded NC/VA 28s/35s 120.00, Red Flesh Seedless NC/VA 36s/45s/60s 140.00-150.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Peru 20.00.