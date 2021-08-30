SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,462 lbs at 125.74, heifers 1,289 lbs at 123.71. Dressed delivered steers 953 lbs at 204.45, heifers 857 lbs at 204.04. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 347.02, up 8.10 and Select 317.42, up 6.41.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 2.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs 3.00 per head lower. Demand moderate for moderate moderate offerings. Receipts include 51% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 42.67; 40 lbs cash basis 64.54.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 2.55 lower at 72.77. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 86.27, 450-499 lbs 89.94, and500-549 lbs 93.82.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 11 to 18 cents lower; elevator bids 5.60-5.82, processor bids 6.00-6.17. New crop soybeans were 20 cents lower; elevator bids 12.63-12.93, processor bids 13.53, and export 13.38-13.44. Wheat bids were mostly 9 to 11 cents lower; elevator bids 5.63.

Cotton