SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were up to 7.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 170.00-185.00, 500-600 lbs 160.00-179.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-180.00, 500-600 lbs 150.00-168.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-162.50, 500-600 lbs 140.00-155.00. Slaughter cows were 2.00 to 10.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 81.00-92.00; Boners 85-85% lean 79.00-94.00; Lean 85-90% lean 76.00-91.00; Lean low dressing 51.00-74.00. Slaughter bulls were steady to 4.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1025-2065 lbs 99.00-116.00; High Dressing 1470-1755 lbs 114.00-128.00; Low Dressing 1240-1470 lbs 80.00-83.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 745-1220 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1100.00-1300.00 per pair. Small 1-2 770 Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 810.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 82.24; 450-500 lbs 87.97; 500-550 lbs 89.17.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 7 cents higher; elevator bids 6.25-6.75, processor bids 6.75-7.55. Soybeans were 29 to 74 cents higher; elevator bids 16.33-16.53, processor bid 15.78, and export N/A. Wheat bids were 1 to 7 cents higher; elevator bids 6.06-6.49.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 2.96 higher at 114.54.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans 1/2 bubskts Snap type 18.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima Speckled 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Beans Speckled Frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large 1.50-2.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 20.00; Crenshaw Melon per melon Large 1.50-3.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 35.00, 1 1/9 buctns Large 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00, Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 40.00, Scuppernongs 40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-35.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Medium/Jumbo 25.00, 25 lb sks Red type Large 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 25.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 28.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns Fair Quality 20.00-22.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 55.00-60.00, busks Red Skin type 60.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 18.00-22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, Banana Sweet/Hot 18.00, Habanero Red/Orange 25.00, Finger Hot 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Sweet 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 24.00-25.00, Crookneck Medium 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini 12.00-15.00, 1/2 bubskts Straightneck Small 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red 5x6/6x6 sz 15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 18-25 lbs 4.00-4.50, 28-35 lbs 5.00, Yellow Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-22.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Blueberries 12 1-pt cntrs Medium 35.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 120s 250.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines Large 35.00, Scuppernongs Medium-Large 35.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s PE 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 22.00-24.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 44.00-60.00, busks Red Skin type 60.00-61.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-19.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 FL 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-19.00, Yellow 5x6sz 22.00-28.00, Green type 20.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large MX 17.00-20.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless NC 60s/45s/36s 180.00-230.00, Red Flesh Seeded NC 28s/35s/36s 150.00-170.00.