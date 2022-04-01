SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder Cattle were mostly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 163.00-190.00; 500-600 lbs 152.00-178.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 155.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 155.00-170.00.

Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-155.00. Slaughter cows were 3.00 lower. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 79.00-99.00; Boners 80-85% lean 76.00-103.00; Lean 85-90% lean 70.00-89.00; Lean low dressing 44.00-71.00. Slaughter bulls were 5.00 lower. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1050-2250 lbs 92.00-120.00; High Dressing 1685-2150 lbs 113.00-129.00; Low Dressing 825-1410 lbs 55.00-94.00.

Goats: [219] Week Ago: 160. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 80.00-110.00, 40-60 lbs 80.00-160.00, 60-80 lbs 160.00-170.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 60.00-87.50, 40-60 lbs 105.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 130.00-170.00, 70-100 lbs 140.00-230.00, 100-150 lbs 200.00-300.00, 150 lbs one @ 235.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 120.00, 70-100 lbs 135.00-150.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 155.00-200.00, 100-150 lbs 150.00-245.00, 150-250 lbs 255.00-450.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 120.00-145.00, 100-150 lbs 165.00-185.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 80-100 lbs 145.00-250.00, 100-150 lbs 290.00-310.00, 150-250 lbs 365.00-400.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 11 to 14 cents lower: elevator bids 6.35-7.57; processor bids 7.70-7.95. Soybean bids were 31 to 35 cents lower; elevator bids 14.82-15.27, processor bid 16.32 and exports at 16.23. New Crop wheat bids were mixed; 11 cents lower to 4 cents higher;elevator bids 7.33-7.37.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.14 lower at 136.55.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, Sweet bulb type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 10.00-12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 10.00; Strawberries gallon baskets Medium-Large 15.00-16.00, 4 1-qt baskets Medium-Large 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 28.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith/Mutsu 25.00-30.00, Pink Lady 25.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00, 50 lb sks Green Medium FL 14.00; Cantaloupes ctns 9s GU 17.00-19.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrpd White 12s 24.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 32.00; Cucumbers buctns Long Green Select/Small 25.00-26.00, bucrts Pickles Large FL 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/6 buctns MX 24s 17.00-18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s MX 10.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 35.00-38.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 35.00-39.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 25.00-32.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-29.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 24.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow Extra Large MX 15.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno FL 19.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Medium 17.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 22.00, Medium 17.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Large FL 15.00-17.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine 6ipes Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00-18.00, 5x6sz 16.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 14.00-18.00, Red 12.00-17.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-21.00, 20 lb Heirloom Varieties 23.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 16.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 15.00-18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s 425.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/28s 250.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 8-10 lbs MX 4.00, 12-14 lbs MX 8.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 32.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 34.00.

