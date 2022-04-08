SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-179.00; 500-600 lbs 157.00-176.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-179.00; 500-600 lbs 155.00-168.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-158.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-151.00. Slaughter cows were 3.00 lower. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 75.00-91.00; Boners 80-85% lean 78.00-99.00; Lean 85-90% lean 70.00-85.00; Lean low dressing 55.00-70.00. Slaughter bulls were 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1010-2540 lbs 90.00-118.00; High Dressing 2155 lbs 124.00; Low Dressing 1110-2735 lbs 64.00-89.00.

Goats: [275] Week Ago: 219. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 50.00-120.00, 40-60 lbs 85.00-155.00, 60-80 lbs 162.50-170.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 52.50-125.00, 40-60 lbs 85.00-140.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 75.00-170.00, 70-100 lbs 140.00-195.00, 100-150 lbs 145.00-240.00, 150 lbs one @ 240.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 85.00-125.00, 70-100 lbs 55.00-155.00, 100-150 lbs one @ 120.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 125.00-200.00, 100-150 lbs 160.00-315.00, 150-250 lbs 265.00-360.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 80.00-170.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 80-100 lbs 200.00-335.00, 100-150 lbs 195.00-400.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 10 to 11 cents higher: elevator bids 6.68-7.95; processor bids 8.03-8.28. Soybean bids were 41 to 44 cents higher; elevator bids 15.83-17.29, processor bid 17.33 and exports at 17.29. Wheat bids were 11 to 31 cents higher; elevator bids 7.36.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.79 lower at 133.41.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, Sweet bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 10.00-12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 10.00; Spinach 1.29 bucrts Savoy type 20.00; Strawberries gallon baskets Medium-Large 15.00-16.00, 4 1-qt baskets Medium-Large 15.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 20.00-24.00, 8 1-qt bskts Large-Extra Large 28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 28.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Granny Smith/Mutsu 25.00-30.00, Pink Lady 25.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, KY type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00, 50 lb sks Green Medium FL 14.00; Cantaloupes ctns 9s GU 18.00-24.00, ctns 6s 16.00, per melon Athena FL Medium 2.50-3.00, 24 inch bins Athena FL 175s/225s 380.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrpd White 12s 24.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 32.00; Cucumbers bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 48.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Large FL 15.00-18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s MX 10.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 35.00-38.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 35.00-39.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 25.00-32.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-29.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice FL 20.00-24.00, Suntan Choice FL 18.00, Yellow Choice FL 20.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow Extra Large MX 15.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno FL 19.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-16.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Medium 15.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 22.00, Medium 17.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Large FL 14.00-19.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Holdovers 8.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-18.00, 5x6sz 16.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-18.00, Red 12.00-17.00, Green 5x6 sz 18.00-21.00, 2 layer ctns Vine Ripes MX 4x4s 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 16.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 15.00-18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s 425.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/30s/35s/36s 240.00-250.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 8-10 lbs MX 4.00, 12-14 lbs MX 8.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 32.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 34.00.

