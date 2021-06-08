SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,436 lbs at 119.92, heifers 1,297 lbs at 119.90. Dressed delivered steers 928 lbs at 190.68, heifers 828 lbs at 190.75. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 338.56, up 8.92 and Select 310.80, up 7.46.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 2.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs were 7.00 per head lower. Demand light to moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 47% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 46.12; 40 lbs cash basis 72.39.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 49.80, 450-499 lbs 52.23, and 500-549 lbs 54.16.
Grain
Monday: Corn was 3 to 4 cents lower; elevator bids 7.79, processor bids 7.89-7.99. New crop soybeans were 5 cents higher; elevator bids 14.00-14.10, processor bid 14.90, and export 14.65. Wheat bids were 4 to 8 cents lower; elevator bids 6.15-6.50.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.44 lower at 83.11.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00-25.00, KY type 30.00, Half Runners 38.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 32.00, per quart Large 8.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00, 50 lb sks Green peeled 12.00-15.00; Cauliflower ctns/crts White 12s 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color 15.00; Cucumbers 1/2 buctns Long Green Small 16.00, 1/2 buctns Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens 22.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 32.00- 36.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium-Large 25.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards/Mustard Curly type 20.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00-34.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 18.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts/ctns Yellow Flesh 22.00-28.00, White Flesh 30.00, Yellow Flesh # 13.00-15.00, White Flesh #2 18.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Green/Black/Red type 36.00-40.00, Pluot 38.00; Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Red Size A 15.00, Red Size B 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 14.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Yellow 15.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 12.00-15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US #1 18.00-24.00, 40 lb ctns Purple type 30.00-35.00, Purple White Flesh 30.00-35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/5x6sz 22.00-25.00, Green 5x6 sz 25.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 12-14 lbs 1.50, 16-20 lbs 3.50, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, Sugar Baby 12-15 lbs 3.50, 20-24 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-15 lbs 3.50. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled 28.00, Cranberry 28.00, 8 lb shelled 30.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 180s 230.00-240.00, 24 inch bins 160s/140s 260.00-265.00, per melon Athena Medium 1.50-2.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL Sel 14.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00; Eggplant buctns Medium FL 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 10s 12.00, 1 layer flats Ataulfo 16s 12.00; Nectarines 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84sz #2 25.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns loose Yellow Flesh CA 84sz #2 16.00; Peanuts, Green busks jumbo FL 58.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 28.00, 8 lb shelled 30.00; Pecans 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX 14.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA 60sz 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Extra Large-Jumbo 22.00-24.00, Red 5x6 sz 22.00, 6x6 sz 20.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25-30 lbs 5.00-5.50, 32-40 lbs 5.00-6.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00, 20-24 lbs 5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s 150.00, 30s 165.00, 35s 150.00, 36s 165.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s FL 175.00-190.00.