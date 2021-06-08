SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,436 lbs at 119.92, heifers 1,297 lbs at 119.90. Dressed delivered steers 928 lbs at 190.68, heifers 828 lbs at 190.75. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 338.56, up 8.92 and Select 310.80, up 7.46.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 2.00 per head lower. All feeder pigs were 7.00 per head lower. Demand light to moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 47% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 46.12; 40 lbs cash basis 72.39.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 49.80, 450-499 lbs 52.23, and 500-549 lbs 54.16.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 3 to 4 cents lower; elevator bids 7.79, processor bids 7.89-7.99. New crop soybeans were 5 cents higher; elevator bids 14.00-14.10, processor bid 14.90, and export 14.65. Wheat bids were 4 to 8 cents lower; elevator bids 6.15-6.50.

Cotton