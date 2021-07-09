SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Grain

Friday. New Crop Corn bids were 6 to 7 cents lower: elevator bids 5.54-5.97, processor bids 5.89-5.97. New Crop Soybean bidswere 9 cents higher; elevator bids 12.89-12.99, processor bid 13.54 and export at 13.54. Wheat bids were 3 to 9 cents lower; elevator bids 5.43-5.75.

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 24.00, per quart Large 8.00; Blueberries per pint Large 5.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large/Extra Large 1.00-1.25, 24 inch bins Athena 180/160/140 170.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 12.00, 5 dz White/Bi-Color 18.00-22.00, per dozen White/Bi-Color 5.00; Cucumber 1/2 buctns Long Greens Small 16.00, 1/2 buctns Pickles Medium/Small 15.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 30.00-35.00, Large 15.00-20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00-18.00, White 18.00, Neon 20.00, Indian 23.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/White 10.00-12.00, 1/2 buctns Neon/Japanese 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 24.00-26.00, White Flesh 22.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 18.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 24.00-26.00, White Flesh 26.00, Yellow Flesh #2 12.00-16.00; Peanuts, Green 1/2 bubskts Jumbo 30.00, Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 16.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns/crts Green Extra Large 20.00-22.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Purple Extra Large 12.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano 12.00, Finger Hot 17.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Red/Pluot 35.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck/Small/Fancy 15.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan White/Yellow 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 14.00-15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut/Spaghetti 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-16.00, 5x6sz 14.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 14.00-16.00, Green 5x6sz 17.00-20.00, Red All Sizes 12.00-16.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00, Yellow 6x6sz 17.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Red 15.00, 10 lb flats Heirloom Varieties 15.00-16.00, 15 lb flts Heirloom Varieties 18.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Red type 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 330.00, Yellow type 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type 18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 13.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 16-20 lbs 1.00-2.50, 24-30 lbs 3.25-3.75, 32 lbs and up 4.00-5.00, Yellow Flesh Seeded 14-17 lbs 2.00, 18-24 lbs 3.50, Yellow Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 15-18 lbs 4.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 18-24 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.50-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-3.50, 20-25 lbs 4.00-4.50, Sugar Baby 14-20 2.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s 125.00, 35s 120.00-125.00, 40ct-28sz 200.00, Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 160.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns 19.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Lima Green/Speckled 24.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 160s/140s 155.00-170.00, per melon Athena Large/Extra Large 1.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnips Tops/Mustard OH 12.00, ctns bnchd Collards 6s NC 12.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins MX 10s 7.00, Kent MX 9s 8.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 22.00-24.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-30.00,50 lb sks Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 50.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye 26.00, 8 lb filmbags 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 25.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX 14.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black CA fair condition 20.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. NO 1 NC 21.00-22.00, U.S. NO 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-18.00, 5x6sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6sz 15.00-17.00, Green 5x6sz 17.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Medium 22.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded GA 20-24 lbs 3.00, 25-30 lbs 4.00, 32-40 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seedless GA 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00, 22-25 lbs 5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded GA 28s/35s 130.00, Red Flesh Seedless GA 36s/45s 160.00.