SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, there were too few comparable sales to establish trends. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 142.50-145.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-135.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 130.00-148.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-128.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 117.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 117.00-121.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 50.00-57.00; Boners 80-85% lean 45.00-60.00; Lean 85-90% lean 45.00-59.00; Lean Low Dressing 30.00-45.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1670-2035 lbs 75.00-96.00; Low Dressing 1075-1285 lbs 72.00-75.00; High Dressing none reported. Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 870-1255 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 775.00-1000.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 900 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 900.00 per pair. Small 1-2 780 lbs Middle Age cow with calf under 300 lbs 600.00 per pair. Small 3 600 lbs Middle Age cow with calf under 300 lbs 400.00 per pair.