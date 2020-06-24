SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

Columbia, SC Tuesday, June 23, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 cent lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 3 cents lower to 1 cent higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 4 to 5 cents lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 5 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.95 and *4.06 at Anderson; 3.25 and *3.39 at Kingstree; 3.65 and *3.82 at Hamer; 3.25 and *3.39 at Lynchburg; 3.25 and *3.39 at Conway; 3.25 and *3.39 at Estill; Processors---4.00 at Orangeburg; 4.10 at Monetta; *3.84 at Sumter; 3.75 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.75 and *8.64 at Anderson; 8.05 and *8.14 at Kingstree; 8.80 and *8.49 at Hamer; 8.05 and *8.14 at Lynchburg; 8.05 and *8.14 at Conway; 8.05 and *8.14 at Estill; Processors---9.15 and *8.64 at Kershaw; Export---9.25 and *8.89 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.56 at Anderson; 4.66 at Kingstree; 3.70 at Hamer; 4.66 at Lynchburg; 4.66 at Conway; 4.66 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 3.95 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.