SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
Columbia, SC Tuesday, June 23, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 cent lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat was mixed; 3 cents lower to 1 cent higher. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn was 4 to 5 cents lower. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 5 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.95 and *4.06 at Anderson; 3.25 and *3.39 at Kingstree; 3.65 and *3.82 at Hamer; 3.25 and *3.39 at Lynchburg; 3.25 and *3.39 at Conway; 3.25 and *3.39 at Estill; Processors---4.00 at Orangeburg; 4.10 at Monetta; *3.84 at Sumter; 3.75 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.75 and *8.64 at Anderson; 8.05 and *8.14 at Kingstree; 8.80 and *8.49 at Hamer; 8.05 and *8.14 at Lynchburg; 8.05 and *8.14 at Conway; 8.05 and *8.14 at Estill; Processors---9.15 and *8.64 at Kershaw; Export---9.25 and *8.89 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---4.56 at Anderson; 4.66 at Kingstree; 3.70 at Hamer; 4.66 at Lynchburg; 4.66 at Conway; 4.66 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 3.95 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle with mostly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-150.00, 500-600 lbs 130.00-145.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-145.00, 500-600 lbs 117.00-135.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-130.00, 500-600 lbs 115.00-128.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 64.00-75.00; Boners 85-85% lean 65.00-80.00; Lean 85-90% lean 56.00-78.00; Lean low dressing 45.00-58.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1255-2185 lbs 96.00-108.00; High Dressing 1505-1950 lbs 107.00-122.00; Low Dressing 1000-1600 lbs 73.00-85.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 765-1275 lbs Young to Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 840.00-1425.00 per pair. Small 1-2 600-720 lbs Young Age Cows with calf under 300 lbs 840.00-850.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs was 0.06 higher at 26.09. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 17.77; 450-500 lbs 21.01; 500-550 lbs 23.56.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade 0.44 lower at 58.59.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans bucrts Half Runners 35.00, Snap type 30.00, KY types 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00-14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt Large 22.00-23.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 18.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 23.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 1.50-2.00, 24 inch bins Athena 150s/160s 210.00-220.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 38.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Sml-Med 35.00-40.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel 12.00-15.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Striped/Neon 14.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 22.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00; Honeydew per melon Large 1.50-3.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 30.00, White Flesh 26.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Sweet type Jumbo 15.00, 1/2 bubskts 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 22.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 24.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh Washed 12.00-15.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull 26.00-28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 22.00-24.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Banana Hot and Sweet 15.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Red and Green types 35.00-37.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00-25.00, Med 20.00, Yellow Zucchini 15.00, Round Zucchini 15.00, Patty Pan 15.00, 1/2 Crookneck Sml 20.00, Med 15.00, 3/4 Crookneck Sml 25.00, Medium 20.00; Strawberries 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large and Jumbo 17.00-22.00, 6x6sz 12.00-15.00, 5x6sz 15.00-20.00, 15 lb flats Heirloom 20.00-25.00;Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.50, 15-18 lbs 4.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 40-45 lbs 7.00, Red Flesh Seeded 16-18 lbs 2.00-3.00, 20-24 lbs 3.00-4.00, 24-28 lbs 4.25-5.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Gold 18.00-20.00, PinkLady 18.00-22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Blueberries 12 1-pt flats NC 20.00-22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 20.00-27.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 110s/120s 210.00-230.00, 160s/150s 210.00-240.00, 180s 175.00-200.00, 1/2 ctns Athena 12ct GA 16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select GA 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium GA 28.00-32.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 8.00-11.00, Ataulfo 16s 9.00-10.00; Nectarines 2 layer ctns Yellow Flesh CA 50s 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 12.00-13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 25.00-32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin FL 47.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 46.00-50.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Purple Hull 26.00, 8 lb filmbags 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 23.00, 11 lb ctns Red Extra Large 15.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 24.00-25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 11.00-13.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 FL 22.00-28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Extra Large 17.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 15.00-19.00, Green 30.00-33.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large GA 18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless GA 36s/45s/60s 180.00-210.00, Red Flesh Seeded GA 28s/35s/45s 140.00-150.00, Per Melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 22-26 lbs 3.50-4.00, 27-30 lbs 4.50-5.00, 32-36 lbs 5.00-7.00. CITRUS: Clementines 16 3-lb sks CA 20.00; Limes 40 lb ctns MX 175s/200s 18.00.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!